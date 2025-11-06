Dr. PAWPAW Balms



Shea Butter Balm

As the Welsh winter creeps up on us rather too quickly, then most of us will know that dry chapped skin and especially our lips will be back without a doubt. For me this is one of the worst things about winter, having dry, chapped lips, they not only look horrid but they feel horrid too. So I welcomed trying Dr.PAWPAW’s beautiful Shea Butter Balm which is 100% natural and a vegan multitasker because it kept my lips soft, my skin felt hydrated and it soothed and locked hydration into my skin and was my defence against the Welsh winter no matter how harsh it might be.

This beautiful balm has been formulated with PAWPAW fruit (papaya), renowned for its nourishing properties, Aloe Vera calms and comforts, whilst Castor Oil and Olive Oil have been chosen for their next-level moisturising powers, then it is enriched with Shea Butter so that hydration is locked in. This brilliant balm delivers the hydration to your lips and to your skin.

This Dr.PAWPAW’s Shea Butter Balm is dermatologist paediatrician approved. It is also suitable for sensitive skin and for Atopic/Eczema-Prone skin too. This multipurpose balm tackles not only your dry lips but any rough cuticles, flaky patches of skin, tames brows and even flyaway hair. It is so gentle but you’ll find very effective for the whole family to use. Apply directly onto lips and anywhere on the body to hydrate and soothe. Just massage into your skin.

This balm would make a great stocking filler and perhaps a table gift on Christmas Day. Now I am addicted to this Shea Butter Balm, one tube is not enough for me, as I’ve popped one in my bag, I’ve got one in my pocket, which is super for me to use when I am dog walking on the beach and then I have another in the car. I am sure that this year I’ll continue to love this beautiful balm and that it will take great care of my lips and my skin generally.

Size & Price: 10ml/£4.50, 25ml | Visit: hollandandbarrett.com

Lip & Eye Balm

This is an easy way for you to experience all-day hydration with this innovative vegan balm for your lips and the delicate skin around the eyes. This is without doubt a multipurpose balm at its finest, as it is created with a unique blend of natural PAWPAW and two Hyaluronic Acids, making this a hydrating and nourishing balm like no other, offering you instant and long-lasting results. The fabulous formula effortlessly sinks into your skin whilst delivering intense moisture and leaving the area noticeably brighter. Apply a small amount directly to lips and eye area. All Dr.PAWPAW products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Again this is a great stocking filler idea for Christmas.

Taken from the Dr. PAWPAW website:

Dr.PAWPAW is a family owned and run multipurpose brand that was created in 2013 by husband and wife team Johnny and Pauline Paterson as a natural solution to soothe their young daughter’s eczema.

Today Dr.PAWPAW is the winner of 40+ global awards, active in 20 countries across the world. Expanding its range of multipurpose vegan products, carefully curated to be suitable for the whole family. Strong believers of giving back, Dr.PAWPAW champions feel good beauty and makes donations each year to various charities and also drive an eco and sustainable pillar through products, packaging and company culture. In 2023, Dr.PAWPAW introduced YOUR gorgeous SKIN to the market and now develops into new categories with this powerful, high performance yet simplified vegan skincare range for all. In the last year, Dr.PAWPAW expanded its lip care portfolio with more natural and vegan solutions, including a range of Dr.PAWPAW balms inspired by the magic of Universal Pictures’ latest success Wicked.