Dew Cleaning Products

Multi-Purpose Disinfect Super Hygiene, Fragrance-Free

I am getting very concerned with the huge number of cleaning products I am using around our home, because when I check the labels, sadly after I had bought them, they contain harmful chemicals which is scary and a worry as to how much harm these are doing to us as a family and in particular the children. Now my confession, as I was aware of Dew a number of years ago, I also tested a couple of products, but now mortified to say that although I loved the products and they worked brilliantly, but I didn’t continue to purchase. Why? I have no idea as Dew offer product bundles which offer great value and it is much easier to refill than to buy yet another cleaner in the supermarket. Plus Dew are on one of our UK shopping channels which again offers great deals. So there is no excuse for me and I now feel so guilty about the harmful chemicals that I have been buying and using in our home, when I know there are super solution at Dew!

Now let me move onto this multi-purpose product, Dew Disinfect which is super-hygiene and is a safer, no-rinse formula, powerful disinfectant/sanitiser, proven to be over 99.99% effective against viruses, bacteria, fungi and yeasts. It is not toxic and is certified by Allergy UK. The active ingredient used is found naturally in our bodies, helping to keep us safe from infection. It is suitable for all bathroom and kitchen surfaces, including food prep areas. Simply spray and leave for one minute, then wipe clean or leave to dry naturally. To keep germs at bay, pour directly down sink/shower/bath waste pipes and spray around the toilet bowl. This mineral-based disinfectant, utilising electrolysed water, destroys all pathogens, it does not promote resistant strains and is non-polluting. Dew products use high-purity salt and water, then using the power of science, create a safer, reliable, yet highly effective disinfectant that mimics nature. Dew products are lovingly manufactured in Scotland and for me, Dew produce the world’s kindest cleaning products. They are so easy to use as Dew Disinfect is a fast-acting, no-rinse formula that kills germs more quickly than other household disinfectants, including bleach, so you spend less time cleaning and more time living and that most certainly works for me and my health. Dew Disinfect is free from nasties and you can use it safely around your home without having to worry about the children, pets or plants.

It has taken me some time, well too long really, to appreciate that eliminating the harmful chemicals usually found in traditional disinfectants is a major benefit for me and my family’s health and even more so if family members suffer from any allergies. But another point is that Dew products are better for the environment as they are powered by water, salt and science (electrolysed water), plus Dew Disinfect’s mineral formula is non-polluting, so it doesn’t hurt the environment and that is also important to me.

Dew offers you to make a wise and ethical choice on cleaning products and I do love their company strapline – The Dew range is – kinder, safer, cleaner – that is a great company ethos to have and another reason this company is now a string favourite of mine.

Remember it is made with approx. 99.8% electrolysed water plus a tiny amount of salt and hypochlorous acid, an acid which is produced naturally by our body’s immune system. Please check out their website for the product bundles they have available.

Taken from their website:

Our process separates a solution of pure water and high-purity salt using an electrical current into two new solutions:

One Solution Contains

Hypochlorous Acid

A mild cleanser with powerful antimicrobial performance that is 99.995% is effective at destroying micro-organisms.

Did You Know?

Your immune system produces hypochlorous acid in order to combat infections.

The Other Solution Contains.

Sodium Hydroxide

Although present in a minute quantity, typically around 0.06% together with the electrolysed water, it provides powerful all-purpose cleaning and de-greasing performance.

Did You Know?

Various product formulations, including toothpaste skincare products, and cleaners, use varying percentages of sodium hydroxide.

Multi-Purpose Superclean Cleaner

You can now say goodbye to harmful cleaners and hello to better health and that is certainly important to remember. The Dew range is not toxic and certified by Allergy UK. So let me tell you about Dew Superclean which is an all-purpose, multi-surface cleaner and degreaser for your home, car and mobile homes. It removes grease, oil, stains & residue and cuts through grime. Plus it is also 99.9% effective against bacteria. It is perfect for work surfaces, soft furnishings, carpets, cleaning alloy wheels and removing those pesky, annoying dead flies from your car windscreen.

For easy cleaning, spray onto surface, allow the solution to work for 2–3 minutes and then just wipe clean. For stubborn deposits, a second application may be required and try using a gentle scrubbing action with a soft scourer. Don’t over wet fabrics and always do a spot test first. Wipe off metals and porous surfaces.

For me this is the world’s kindest cleaning product range, as Dew’s non-irritant, award-winning formula, contains nothing nasty, so no need for warning symbols. Never tested on animals, vegan, family & pet friendly too.

Dew All-Purpose Superclean Cleaner has a low manufactured carbon footprint and is supplied in refillable containers, which is good for your pocket and great for the environment. Their high-quality, durable plastic bottles can be refilled time and time again and we must always think how refilling bottles reduces plastic waste and helps to lower your carbon footprint. Please check out their website for the product bundles they have available, which for me are a great way to buy.

Just let me summarise why I love this product:

Easy to use: Dew Superclean’s fast acting formula makes light work of those difficult cleaning tasks, so less time cleaning, more time living. Better for health: Say goodbye to harmful cleaners and hello to better health! Not toxic and certified by Allergy UK. Dew Superclean is free from nasties, so it can be used safely all around the home, without having to worry about the kids, pets or plants. Eliminating the harmful chemicals usually found in traditional cleaning products, is a major benefit for you and your family’s health, particularly if anyone suffers from allergies. Better for the environment: Powered by water, salt and science (electrolysed water), Dew Superclean’s mineral-based formula is non-polluting, so doesn’t have a negative effect on the environment. Made in the UK Lovingly manufactured in Scotland you can use Dew Superclean, safe in the knowledge that you are making a wise and ethical choice. The Dew ethos is – kinder, safer, cleaner. 99.3% Electrolysed Water, plus a tiny amount of Salt, Sodium Hydroxide and Cationic Surfactant.

Size & Price: 500ml/£4.99

Fragrances: fresh linen, passion & mango, and fragrance free

Visit: dewproducts.com

Please do visit their website to see their range of products and the bundles they have available so you can get into refilling!

