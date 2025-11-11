Cross Your Bridges….?

Through lacquer sun and tree shade dusk,

there wound the seaward flowing Usk,

with bridges which its waters cross

on stone rock piles where currents toss

their glinting heads out wavelet roll

as river seeks its Newport goal.

How shall I cross?

By ancient bridge, four fifty years

as Brecon’s span where road careers

across each arch, now widened much

to cope with crawling traffic touch?

Or shall I cross?

The bridge with tower standing stark,

marks entrance into Glanusk Park,

a guard that might a stranger seize

who seeks to roam its slopes and trees?

Or dare I cross?

Another bridge my eyes have found,

a crossing that is water bound,

an aqueduct for barge and boat

that on canal to Monmouth float?

Here won’t I cross?

By Abercynrig’s minor stream,

to reach the river Usk its dream,

a road bridge stalled on bank, then lost,

meant here the brook would not be crossed!

Refuse to cross?

Like tree, be still from dawn to dusk,

to watch the silent, flowing Usk?