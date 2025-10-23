Free Tours by Rail Celebrating Local History, Heritage and Culture

The 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership is inviting the public to discover local heritage in a new and sustainable way through “Tours by Rail – Step into the Story”, a series of free, expert-led tours taking place this autumn and winter across Chester and Wrexham.

Funded by the Community Rail Network, Community Rail Development Fund and Transport for Wales, the tours celebrate the stories, people and places that connect communities along the rail network. Each tour is guided by accredited Green Badge Tour Guides, with participants travelling by train between destinations and enjoying a locally sourced lunch along the way. With only eight spaces available on each tour, participants are encouraged to book early via Eventbrite.

The first tour, ‘Women’s Stories’, takes place on Tuesday 11 November 2025 and highlights the lives of remarkable women who shaped Chester and Wrexham, from saints and royals to educators, medics and politicians.

On Tuesday 18 November 2025, ‘The Marches’ tour journeys between Wrexham and Ruabon, tracing the ancient earthworks of Offa’s and Wat’s Dykes and uncovering how these landscapes shaped life along the border.

‘Railway 200’, on Tuesday 2 December 2025, celebrates two centuries of the modern railway, exploring local contributions to a transport revolution that connected communities across the world.

Finally, ‘Border Connections’ on Tuesday 9 December 2025 delves into the shared histories of Wrexham and Chester, revealing how people, goods and ideas have flowed across the Wales – England border for generations.

Josie Rayworth, Community Rail Officer at 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership said:

“We’re really proud to be working with our local partners on such a unique project. Tours by Rail brings people together to discover the amazing stories, places and connections that make our region so special, all while encouraging more sustainable travel.”

Paul Webster, Regions Support Manager at Community Rail Network said:

“These bespoke visitor experiences offer a unique and relaxing way to take in the heritage and beauty of this region and one which we are proud to support. Experiencing the history of local destinations, their culture and cuisine will be so much more enjoyable with travel by train included as an integral part of these tours.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead at Transport for Wales said:

“Using the public transport network to discover attractions and support local economies is fantastic, 3 Counties Connected continue to deliver innovative projects to connect communities to their railways.”

All Tours by Rail experiences are free of charge and include rail travel and lunch. Booking is essential through Eventbrite (below).

The Tours by Rail – Step into the Story events collection can be viewed and booked here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/tours-by-rail-step-into-the-story-4754763