Community Transport Around Mid Wales Gets a New Sprinter

Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport has this new bus as part of their ever expanding fleet thanks to funding from the National Lottery.

Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport has the aim of providing community transport services at the same time offering social inclusion to those that need support in getting out and about.

One of the first trips for the bus was to the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations building in Llandrindod Wells, where the Sally Roberts the High Sheriff of Powys cut a red ribbon to declare the bus a new and welcomed member of the Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport fleet.

This new bus has not just magically appeared overnight but has been a long journey as shown in previous articles such as https://www.welshcountry.co.uk/rise-of-the-community-bus-1-year-of-service-and-going-strong/.

Laura Burns, General Manager of Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport talking to Welsh Country started by reminiscing:

“In the beginning we started by having just 1 or 2 users, but as word got out about the service numbers quickly grew. It has been so uplifting to see it grow and see the difference it makes to the lives of the users. We now have 50 registered users of the service.”

The new Mercedes Sprinter has been converted by specialists at GM Coachworks in Newton Abbot, Devon. This means that the bus is fully accessible, so it can carry wheelchair users, has low access steps making it easier for less mobile people to access and even has features, for those with other types of life impairment, like braille markings on the hand rail letting the visually impaired know how many steps there are to get into the bus.

Laura Burns, further commented:

“Having the bus gives us the opportunity to help people and make a difference to people’s lives with community transport around Mid Wales. The bus gives us more flexibility to be able to help more people in the communities of Llandrindod Wells, Builth, Llanwrtyd and surrounding villages. There have been challenges, but seeing the difference in people using the service makes it all worthwhile. This is a fairly unique service as it is community led and we have no set timetable. Having access to our services allows many of the users to stay in their own home and remain independent for longer. So for example when we go to Llandrindod (every other Tuesday), there is no set route, the service is totally user led. We drop people in the town, at supermarkets, the library, leg clinics, GPs, pharmacy, you name it and the bus will try and get them there.”

Laura further commented emphasising that the service is totally user led.

“On the alternate Tuesdays when the bus doesn’t go to Llandrindod, the users all decided where they want to go, it is their special day out! They have been to places like Abergavenny, Leominster, Hereford, Brecon, Merthyr, Aberystwyth, Tenby, all over the place! They have been for canal boat rides, garden centres, and so many more places! By giving them the chance to decide where they want to go, it gives them a sense of independence again.”

Laura emphasises the need of the bus to address social isolation.

“One of our regular users first started using the bus needing lots of help and support, she had suffered a stroke and had lost a lot of confidence. Within weeks of using the service, she was joining in the chatter, was able to go into the post office without assistance and had a smile on her face again. Every single one of the people accessing the bus has a similar story to tell. Some have in the past used online shopping to get groceries, but they said having the face to face interactions with other people on the bus is what they need. “There have been really good friendships made on the bus and they all look after each other, if one has a problem, they chat with others on the bus and usually a solution or options are found between them. Services like this can be a lifeline to its users, it really can be lifesaving.” “Social isolation is a massive issue, especially in rural areas, but just as much in the towns and villages if someone struggles to get out of the house. The impact of being isolated is massive, both mentally and physically.”

Community Transport around Mid Wales provided so wonderfully by Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport demonstrates the practical measures that with a little thought and money to make social inclusion happen, helping to maintain independence into later life with the added and vital extra of community and friendship.

Welsh Country thanks Laura Burns and her team at Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport and in this instance the National Lottery for providing the superb service

If you are looking to access the service,

Email: office@lwct.org.uk.

Telephone: 01982 552727

Facebook: LWCT on facebook

Website: www.lwct.org.uk.