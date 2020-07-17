Coleg Sir Gâr Counselling Student’s Success

A Coleg Sir Gâr counselling degree student who undertook a career change has achieved 100 percent attendance despite giving birth to her daughter, Astrid.

Jennifer Cavill-Frysol was already qualified with a joint honours degree as well as an MA in Celtic studies, but working in administration roles, she was feeling unfulfilled. “I remember being told off by an employer for spending too much time talking to and helping clients,” said Jennifer. “That planted a seed in my mind.”

She completed an introduction to counselling course and from that, Jennifer knew she wanted to move towards a supportive career role.

Jennifer added: “My experience on the course so far has been so positive.

“Our tutor really is wonderful, both a talented tutor and caring and concerned with our growth academically and emotionally.

“The students in my class are from varied backgrounds and careers and this makes the course even more colourful.”

With the onset of Covid-19, Jennifer says that her now online classes are giving her structure to the week and that what she’s learnt on the course is also helping her support herself and her family during challenging times.

Jennifer achieved 100 percent attendance on her course, despite expecting her daughter’s birth. “I guess I had it in my mind that I was going to end up having a couple of weeks off after I had Astrid and I wanted a buffer of attendance so I wouldn’t be short – I guess I overachieved,” she said.

Undertaking a BA honours degree in counselling at the college’s Ammanford campus, Jennifer describes the course as fostering a supportive atmosphere.

