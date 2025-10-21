The National Library of Wales is delighted to announce the appointment of Judith Musker Turner as the new Climate Action Programme Lead for the culture sector. This is a pivotal role that will drive forward the sector’s response to the climate and nature emergencies.

With a strong background in climate action and stakeholder engagement, Judith brings a wealth of expertise, passion, and strategic insight to this newly established post, which is funded by the Welsh Government as part of delivering ambition 16 of the Priorities for Culture.

This appointment marks a significant step forward in supporting cultural organisations as they consider sustainable development. Judith will work collaboratively across the culture sector to deliver action and progress for the whole sector in response to climate change.

Judith will be based at the National Library of Wales but has a remit to deliver for the culture sector across the whole of Wales.

Speaking about the appointment, Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Judith into this vital role. The Library has made significant progress on decarbonisation of the estate, but we still have much work to do to ensure that climate action is considered in every aspect of our work. The culture sector has a unique power to inspire change, and under Judith’s leadership, we look forward to seeing bold, creative, and impactful climate action at the Library and across the sector.”

Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership said: