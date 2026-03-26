GwyrddNi Teams Up with Gwynedd Council Library Department

Libraries in Penygroes, Bethesda and Blaenau Ffestiniog are set to become vibrant hubs of creativity as artwork from GwyrddNiʼs ‘Ysgolion Creadigolʼ project will be displayed for 3 weeks starting from Saturday 28th March.

The pieces, created in partnership between young people in local schools, creative professionals, and the GwyrddNi Ysgolion Creadigol project, portrays different viewpoints on how the climate emergency is affecting Gwynedd and how communities can act to reduce their own impact. The exhibitions aim to bring the passionate views of young people closer to the heart of local communities as part of a seasonal events programme launch titled ‘Gwanwyn GwyrddNiʼ.

The exhibitions, spearheaded by students from Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle in Penygroes, Ysgol y Moelwyn in Blaenau Ffestiniog and Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen in Bethesda resulted in very different pieces of artwork, each with their own local flavour. ‘Llyfr Gwyrdd Nantlle’ is a spin on ‘Llyfr Glas Nebo’ which contains poetry, artwork, and QR codes to access songs created by the young people. LOTOBOT, a character that helps carry and share the young people of Blaenau Ffestiniog’s messages about the climate, and colourful placards calling the community to action that were paraded down Bethesda High Street during last year’s Carnival.

Teaming up with the libraries department at Gwynedd Council who will be displaying relevant books with the exhibitions, everyone involved hopes to see the local community engage with their libraries, connect with young peopleʼs messages for the world, and get involved with the GwyrddNi movement.

Sara Ashton-Thomas, Education Co-ordinator for GwyrddNi said:

“I’m so pleased that these important messages from the young people of our communities can be shared further through this partnership with Gwynedd Libraries. Tackling climate change is about people – young and old – coming together, learning from each other, and working out the best way forward together. This is the purpose of the collaboration between young people, their schools, creative practitioners, GwyrddNi, and now Gwynedd Libraries has all been about. I really hope everyone else joins in by popping into their local library to find out more!”

Talking about LOTOBOT in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Agi, a student at Ysgol y Moelwyn said:

“Lotobot is our representative for climate change in Bro Ffestiniog. They were designed by us to represent everything in our local area, which is why Lotobot looks the way they do.”

Gethin, another student at the school added:

“It is important to act on climate change because it is a huge problem and people can do something to help by doing the little things.”

Eifion Parry, Community Services Librarian for Gwynedd Council said:

“We are delighted to welcome GwyrddNi’s ‘Ysgolion Creadigol’ exhibitions to our libraries this Easter. It’s great to see the powerful artwork from the young people of our communities, who speak directly about the climate crisis and their hopes for changes for the future. By showcasing their creativity in our libraries in Penygroes, Bethesda and Blaenau Ffestiniog, we hope to bring these important voices to the heart of our communities. The libraries are community spaces for learning, connecting with inspiration – and this project captures all those values.”

Exhibition Details

The exhibitions display a mix of different artworks from painting and sculpture through to song writing and videos. Each area will portray artwork from the local school, and will be on display for three weeks starting from Saturday March 28th.

How to visit

The exhibitions are located in the open spaces of each library, so the public are welcome to visit during the opening hours of each library location.

About GwyrddNi

GwyrddNi is a community-based, community-led climate action movement that brings people together in five areas of Gwynedd to discuss, share and act locally to tackle climate change. We are supporting groups to create more vibrant, resilient communities, focusing on energy, transport, housing, food, waste, nature and sharing skills and resources.

In 2022 and 2023 we hosted a series of Community Assemblies on Climate in five areas, Dyffryn Peris, Dyffryn Nantlle, Pen Llŷn, Bro Ffestiniog and Dyffryn Ogwen. That led to the creation of Community Climate Action Plans, and those plans are publicly available below:

Links

Information about Gwanwyn GwyrddNii – linktr.ee/gwyrddni

Blog Lotobot, Ysgol y Moelwyn, Blaenau Ffestiniog – www.gwyrddni.cymru/pobl-ifanc-lotobot-a-blaenau-gweithgareddau-ysbrydole dig-yng-nghalon-eryri/

Video of the process – youtu.be/fDRHc0w8lm0?si=yjVF_tlz2l08lE3e

Blog Carnifal Bethesda, Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen – www.gwyrddni.cymru/ysgolioncreadigol-dyffrynogwen/

Video of the process – youtu.be/bvEVYFuEJf0?si=q7FIH9g2K1I1D2ss

Blog Llyfr Gwyrdd Nantlle, Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle – www.gwyrddni.cymru/ysgolion-creadigol-dyffryn-nantlle/

Note: The three songs created alongside Llyfr Gwyrdd Nantlle are available on the blog link.

Video of the process – youtu.be/aXRkJ9PNdDA?si=IjHB-na1QAMEuEes

About GwyrddNi:

Website: www.gwyrddni.cymru

Community Assemblies information:

www.gwyrddni.cymru/cynlluniau-gweithredu/

From Summer 2023 to Spring 2028, we have received further funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to bring the ideas from the Action Plans to life.