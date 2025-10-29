Chuck On Crew Neck Knit & Gift Box from BAM

Christmas is not Christmas for me unless ‘someone’ treats me to a sweater, but that sweater must be from BAM as I am obsessed with the quality of their range and also I love their ethos as a company. So this supersoft Chuck On Crew Neck Knit in luxurious 100% RWS wool is most certainly on my Christmas Wish List and don’t worry my family have been made ‘tactfully’ aware of that! But back to this lovely, cosy, super soft crew neck knit. I am impressed that that the wool BAM used is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS). This means you can be confident that the wool conforms to animal welfare, land management and social standards and this is something we should all be aware of, always! I love the design of this super sweater which has a flattering shape that sits on your hip, it has a deep rib hem and also side splits, so you don’t feel restricted when you are wearing it.

As part of BAM’s 73 Zero circular range, this Chuck On Crew Neck Knit is certified by the Circular Textiles Foundation. This means that BAM have not only designed it to be recycled, they have guaranteed there is a facility that can recycle it and you can send it back for free with their 73 Zero Take-Back Scheme.

To care for this lovely knit just hand wash on a cool programme on your machine. I also loved that it comes in a lovely gift box, with a tag, saying plant this card and watch it grow – what a brilliant idea!! But the box not only makes the gift look even more exciting to open but allows the giver to have an easier time wrapping it, something that is always appreciated about Christmas time. In fact just a bow or ribbon on the box works for me!!!!

Regular readers will know that I am a massive BAM fan and would like to remind you, when you have time, to visit the BAM website where you’ll find lots of ideas for Christmas gifts for the family, plus you can make your own ‘This is my BAM Christmas list please’!

Sizes & Price: small, medium, large / £89.00. Please note the zebra jacquard shade is £95.00.

Colours: aqua haze marl, damson, foxglove, storm navy, zebra jacquard

Visit: bambooclothing.co.uk

Postage: Free shipping over £50.00

UK Exchanges & Refunds: If you’re not 100% happy with your new BAM clothing, simply return within 30 days of delivery using the free UK returns sticker on your order form.

About us

On a man haul expedition across Greenland with a team of elite Gurkhas and looking out over one of the great untouched wildernesses of our planet, David realised that he wanted to create a viable and environmentally sustainable business.

A viable and environmentally sustainable business.

When he discovered soft and sustainable bamboo, he knew he’d found that business.

That was 2006. From the early days when David ran the business from his garage, to today when we have a team of 70, BAM has David’s core values running through it. We offer an excellent product with excellent service. We have fun doing it. And sustainability is at our core.

David’s personal goal is to find the best that the human spirit has to offer. It’s at the heart of BAM.

Making a difference to the planet

Everyone who works here believes in the difference bamboo clothing makes to our planet. Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than hardwood trees. It needs half the land cotton needs to produce the same amount of fibre and it doesn’t need irrigation or pesticides. Add to that how well it works as a performance fabric and you can see why we love bamboo.

But whilst we’ve had the environment at our heart for well over a decade, the clothing industry is one of the worst for pollution.

Have we mentioned that David is a medal-winning pole-vaulter? In 2017 he became the World Masters Games Champion – in his words, the Olympics for older people. David likes to set the bar high.

So when it came to addressing our impact on the environment, we not only had to do more, we have to do all we are capable of with a goal to be Impact Positive.

Setting the bar high: Impact Positive

We’re challenging ourselves to reduce our carbon footprint to zero by 2030. But more than that, we’ll address every impact we have on the planet. We’ll ensure every person in our supply chain – right the way back to the growers – is paid fairly and treated with dignity. We’ve set goals for zero waste to landfill, zero pollution and zero wasted water – all by 2030. This applies to every single process from the growing of the bamboo, to the manufacture of our clothes, to the way they are recycled.

This is what we got into business for in the first place

We want to prove it’s possible for a clothing company to be Impact Positive. We are a company founded on the passion to find the best the human spirit has to offer and we’re devoting ourselves to making this happen. The environment is our highest priority. It’s what we got into business for in the first place.