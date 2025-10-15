Knitted Bomber Jacket from BAM

This is a wonderful Knitted Bomber that gives you a clever vintage sports-inspired style in supersoft 100% Certified RWS, which is the Responsible Wool Standard and means you know for sure that this conforms to animal welfare, land management and social standards. Now that is really important to me and I am impressed that BAM continually take so much trouble in sourcing the materials they use in their range. This beautiful bomber has lovely contrast detailing, a generous sleeve and two hip pockets and I do love pockets! Plus there is also a full two-way zip which I always prefer as I always find a two-way zip is so useful, especially when you are driving in the car.

As part of BAM’s 73 Zero circular range, this lovely knitted bomber jacket is also certified by the Circular Textiles Foundation. This means that BAM have not only designed it to be recycled, but they have guaranteed there is a facility that can recycle it and you can send it back for free with BAM’s 73 Zero Take-Back Scheme. To care for this jacket just hand wash on a cool programme.

I adored this bomber jacket as it looked so classy and also felt snuggly soft, plus with the £30.00 discount currently on the price – things couldn’t get much better! This bomber will make a lovely gift for someone special this Christmas, or be like me and treat yourself! But there’s just one more thing I should mention and that is the packaging this bomber came, no plastic outer but a brown paper bag and then instead of plastic inside, the bomber jacket was wrapped in a lovely sturdy cotton shopper bag with a B, an A and a B randomly printed on it. I thought this was such a clever and sustainable idea which is typical BAM. Now I can roll that bag up and keep it in the car for when I am doing my shopping! But as if that wasn’t enough there was also a BAM catalogue, offering me yet more temptation!!!

Please do check out their website as the BAM range continues to grow and sure you’ll get lots more festive ideas from their super site.

Size: small, medium, large

Colour: warm winter white, damson

Current Price: £90.00 Original price was: £120.00.

Visit: bambooclothing.co.uk

Take from the BAM website:

On a man haul expedition across Greenland with a team of elite Gurkhas and looking out over one of the great untouched wildernesses of our planet, David realised that he wanted to create a viable and environmentally sustainable business.

When he discovered soft and sustainable bamboo, he knew he’d found that business.

That was 2006. From the early days when David ran the business from his garage, to today when we have a team of 70, BAM has David’s core values running through it. We offer an excellent product with excellent service. We have fun doing it. And sustainability is at our core.

David’s personal goal is to find the best that the human spirit has to offer. It’s at the heart of BAM.

Making a difference to the planet

Everyone who works here believes in the difference bamboo clothing makes to our planet. Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than hardwood trees. It needs half the land cotton needs to produce the same amount of fibre and it doesn’t need irrigation or pesticides. Add to that how well it works as a performance fabric and you can see why we love bamboo.

But whilst we’ve had the environment at our heart for well over a decade, the clothing industry is one of the worst for pollution.

Have we mentioned that David is a medal-winning pole-vaulter? In 2017 he became the World Masters Games Champion – in his words, the Olympics for older people. David likes to set the bar high.

So when it came to addressing our impact on the environment, we not only had to do more, we have to do all we are capable of with a goal to be Impact Positive.

Setting the bar high: Impact Positive

We’re challenging ourselves to reduce our carbon footprint to zero by 2030. But more than that, we’ll address every impact we have on the planet. We’ll ensure every person in our supply chain – right the way back to the growers – is paid fairly and treated with dignity. We’ve set goals for zero waste to landfill, zero pollution and zero wasted water – all by 2030. This applies to every single process from the growing of the bamboo, to the manufacture of our clothes, to the way they are recycled.

This is what we got into business for in the first place

We want to prove it’s possible for a clothing company to be Impact Positive. We are a company founded on the passion to find the best the human spirit has to offer and we’re devoting ourselves to making this happen. The environment is our highest priority. It’s what we got into business for in the first place.