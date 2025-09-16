Cheltenham – Women’s Premium Waterproof Boots from Chatham 

Chatham are a company that I have such a lot of time for as their footwear works for me in that I can get from them classic shoes and boots that really do their job! This is exactly what these Cheltenham boots are too as they have that wonderful classic silhouette but have been cleverly made with superb construction. These Cheltenham boots are without a doubt a must-have for the colder, wetter months that Wales always does so well!

The Cheltenham tall boots have been crafted from premium waterproof leather in a rich dark brown, but what makes them additionally special to me is that these tall country boots feature a 100% waterproof Sympatex lining, a rugged Vibram outsole for grip and Chatham’s dual-density Sole Spring Poron that offer the wearer cushioning for that important comfort and support.

It doesn’t matter if you are heading off to the stables to check the horse, whether you’re walking your dog on the Welsh beaches or exploring the Welsh woods and hills, wherever you are these beautiful boots work. These Cheltenham boots are built to perform whilst looking effortlessly refined and my goodness they do both brilliantly.

Now if you have not heard Sympatex, they are a leader in waterproof and breathable fabric technology. Sympatex is the sustainable approach to a highly functional, yet fully recyclable membrane. Hydrophilic molecular chains in the membrane absorb moisture vapor and release it outside. The greater the temperature and humidity difference, the better it works—keeping your feet dry and comfortable. At the same time, the membrane blocks wind and water from entering, protecting you in any weather.

Now Vibram is used on the outsoles and Vibram is synonymous worldwide with quality. As the global leader in high-performance rubber soles, Vibram delivers durability, grip and comfort across every terrain, which is precisely what is needed for these boots. Vibram is the perfect complement to Chatham’s high-quality leather craftsmanship and you can be sure that these Cheltenham boots have been created to last.

As these boots are made from Premium Leather you are best to clean with a damp cloth and use natural beeswax creams or polishes. For the Suede/Nubuck just use a protective spray when the boots arrive and a rubber/nylon brush for cleaning.

As regards fit, these boots are a Standard fit. But remember that leather shoes and boots will stretch up to a half size to accommodate your foot if needed.

Although I am such a massive Chatham fan these Cheltenham boots even managed to exceed my expectations. I am looking forwards to dog walks on the beaches during this autumn and winter and the best bit will be having lovely warm and dry feet – what a bonus!

Size & Price: 36 -42/£230.00

Colour: tan/tan, dark brown, dark brown/dark green

Visit: chatham.co.uk