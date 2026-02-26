Ceredigion Gardens Open for Charity…Looking Forward to 2026

Welcome to 2026 and a fabulous new year of great gardens to visit with the National Garden Scheme.

Ceredigion has 21 gardens opening in 2026 (including 7 new gardens), enabling 24 garden Open Days as well as 11 gardens Open by Arrangement for you to organise your own mutually convenient group visit.

In 2025 we raised £25,087 for the NGS charities.

Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, Carers Trust, The Queen’s Nursing Institute, Parkinson’s UK, National Botanical Garden of Wales Apprenticeship, Maggie’s, Horatio’s Garden, Support for Community Gardens and more!

THANK YOU VERY MUCH to you, our visitors, and especially to all our gardeners and volunteers who work hard to prepare for openings, serving teas and supervising car parking etc. on the open days.

Each of our gardens is unique and they are all so different. Some have specialist plant collections; others are wildlife gardens or have special features appealing to children (or the child within us!). There are several with historical interest and a couple with unique animals for added delight. All provide a great family day out.

Thanks also to our advertisers who have enabled the printing of the 2026 West Wales Booklet (Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire & Pembrokeshire), our first Bilingual Booklet.

To view a ‘flipbook’ version of the handbook, scan the QR code below.