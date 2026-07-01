Ceredigion Farmer Crowned Sustainable Agriculture Award Winner

A productive dairy and livestock farmer working in harmony with the local environment has been announced as the winner of the NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award.

Peter Loxdale, a dairy and livestock farmer from Llanilar near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, was presented with the honour at the NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Farming Conference on Tuesday 30th June.

During a visit to Castle Hill Farm, award judges were impressed by Peter’s passion for soils and efforts to foster nature and wildlife on the farm, all while still holding a firm emphasis on production and supporting his local community.

Receiving the NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award Welsh slate barometer and the £500 competition prize, Peter said he was ‘humbled and honoured’ to see his efforts recognised.

Peter and his wife, Megan, took over the running of Castle Hill Farm in 2021 – which at that point was a sheep-based organic enterprise with a small suckler herd – but soon after took the decision to convert the business to a dairy farm. Dairy heifers were purchased the following year, planning and construction commenced soon after and the dairy unit produced its first milk in 2024. The dairy cattle are Kiwi Cross-type cows, a mixture of Jersey and Friesian, which are milked in a 24/48 cross over parlour. The conversion to dairy at Castle Hill amounted to a full circle moment for the site, with milk having historically been produced at the farm before ceasing back in 1981.

The Stabiliser suckler herd has been retained and ewe lambs are purchased to be sold on for breeding.

Castle Hill Farm is home to around 150 acres of woodland and several fields now operate as wildflower meadows, encouraging a wide spectrum of flora and fauna. Peter takes great pride in the skylarks who nest in his fields, along with over 60 other species of birdlife that live side-by-side with the livestock during different times of the year. Since taking over the farm, Peter has also prioritised soil health with herbal leys and deep-rooting grasses, which have positively impacted on soil compaction.

Peter has recently installed a small reservoir to harvest rainwater and reduce the farm’s use of ‘mains’ water. A100kW solar installation with photo voltaic panels helps mitigate electrical costs. The Loxdales are also exploring a diversification that would see them add value to surplus milk by producing butter and soap on the farm.

Castle Hill Farm is an intrinsic part of the social fabric of the local community. Each year, three fields are given over to the long-running Llanilar Show, a site where Clwb Peldroed Llanilar also plays its home games. Two large fields adjacent to the River Ystwyth were made available for public access through the former Glastir agri-environment scheme and have remained open despite the scheme’s closure. Castle Hill Farm also employs two local people full-time, with ambitions to appoint a full-time herdsperson in the future.

NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chair Gary Yeomans, who co-judged this year’s Sustainable Agriculture Award, said:

“During our visit, it was abundantly clear that for Peter, his family and staff, the term ‘sustainability’ means that in another 250 years’ time someone is still farming his land, producing food that the customer wants to eat, at a price they can afford, using methods that are seen as being good for the land and local wildlife. “Peter and his family are proof that profitable and productive farming can go hand-in-hand with enhancing the environment. We should also not underestimate the courage of Peter and Megan to raise the finances to re-enter the dairy industry back in 2021 at a time when the milk market was still struggling in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with a clear vision and meticulous planning, they have developed a modern facility with an emphasis on high animal welfare that has seen the business move forward at impressive pace.”

Fellow judge Bryn Hughes, National Sheep & Beef Specialist at award sponsors Wynnstay, said:

“Wynnstay is proud to again support the NFU Cymru Sustainable Agriculture Award, recognising the outstanding efforts of Welsh farmers who are leading the way in sustainable and forward-thinking practices. This year’s winner exemplifies the innovation, resilience, and environmental stewardship that are vital to the future of farming in Wales. We congratulate Peter and his family on this well-deserved achievement and look forward to seeing their continued impact on Welsh agriculture.”

Speaking after winning the NFU Cymru/Wynnstay PLC Sustainable Agriculture Award, Peter Loxdale said:

“I am humbled and honoured to have received this award. We are very fortunate to farm in such an idyllic part of the world and seeing the wildlife doing so well is a highlight of each day. For us, working in tandem with our natural surroundings makes sense both ecologically and economically. The farm performs at its best when the soils are healthy and the local environment is able to prosper.”

Feature image: Pictured (L-R) NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chair Gary Yeomans; NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award winner Peter Loxdale; and Wynnstay National Sheep & Beef Specialist Bryn Hughes