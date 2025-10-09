Lines of the Land: An Artist’s Journey through Wales

Crossing the Border: The Call of Adventure

Whenever I can, I make the winding trip from the Midlands into the heart of Wales. There’s something symbolic in that journey, from the grinding motorways to the lanes that start to twist and climb with the hills.

No two trips are alike. You can wander into abandoned mining valleys, tiptoed through botanical gardens, lost hours beside lakes and ancient castles and explored border towns. Even the weather becomes part of the adventure gloom and glory in equal measure.