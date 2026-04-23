St Clement’s Church Rhayader

St Clements Church Rhayader lies between the River Wye and the relatively modern market to the west of the town but is in need of some repair especially the tower.

When one thinks of church towers together with Saint Clement, those of us of a certain age often remember the nursery rhyme “Oranges and lemons, say the bells of St. Clement’s”.

The nursery rhyme though is likely to refer to either St Clement Eastcheap or St Clement Danes both in London. First published in 1744 it is thought that the rhyme symbolized the arrival of citrus fruits being landed on the docks of the Thames.

So geographically St Clements Rhayder does not fit but much more than that the present church was only completely rebuilt over the period 1887 – 1897. Also St Clements Rhayader was previously dedicated to St Cynllo but the date at which the name changed is unclear.

St Clements Church, Rhayader is occasionally known as the “Giants church”. Why?

This really is a corruption of the phrase giant grave, in that it refers to the mass grave thought to be of the garrison of Rhayader Castle killed by Llywelyn ap Iowerth who captured it in 1231.