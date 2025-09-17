Porthgain, Pembrokeshire

The tranquil seaside hamlets of Portgain and Abereiddi feel about as far away from heavy industry as you possibly get. But it wasn’t always like this and back in the late 19th-century, both would have been bustling with activity. Porthgain specialised in brick-making and the crushing of rock, and the remnants of the old storage hoppers as well as a few of the quarry buildings still stand to this day. Abereiddi was also built around quarrying and the workers’ cottages and a few lime kilns still line the beach. But this short walk is all about magnificent coastal scenery and it really doesn’t come any better. Rugged cliffs lead from Porthgain to the wonderfully secluded Traeth Llfyn, and shortly after that, the coast path drops to the spectacular lookout tower above Abereiddi. If you’re in a rush you could probably get around in little over an hour, but explore the beaches, the headlands and the ruins, and it could easily last all day.