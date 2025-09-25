Llangollen Wharf to Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

The big walk of Britain’s canals – a mere handful of miles, yet a riot of thrills. Rare birds hide in big skies, wildfowl bob on the water, and munching sheep fill green fields.

This walk showcases the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Thomas Telford’s engineering marvel, the longest and highest aqueduct in the UK.

11 miles of the Llangollen Canal, built between 1795 and 1808, including Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Llangollen Wharf, are a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. Even for those too fearful to venture across, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct is the ultimate must-see event of Britain’s canals.