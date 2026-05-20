Businesses Invited to Join New Heart of Wales Summer Fair

Tourism businesses, makers and producers from across Mid Wales and communities along the Heart of Wales Line are being invited to take part in a new summer event designed to showcase the very best of the region to new audiences.

The Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership has announced its first-ever Make and Trade Heart of Wales Summer Fair, taking place at St Mary’s Church in the centre of Shrewsbury on Saturday 8 August between 10am and 4pm.

The event is aimed at encouraging more visitors to explore Mid Wales by rail, while giving businesses the opportunity to promote their products, experiences and destinations during the busy summer season.

Organisers hope the fair will give visitors a real flavour of the communities, landscapes and independent businesses found along the Heart of Wales Line, while helping businesses reach new customers from across Shropshire and beyond. Make and Trade is an initiative that the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership has developed over the last two years to raise the profiles of businesses along the line under a collective branding. There have been networking events, a printed guide featuring over 80 businesses, and a stall showcasing some of the best products which the partnership took to community events.

The event is being organised in partnership with Chantilly Grey, which runs the popular monthly fairs at St Mary’s Church and will manage bookings and event administration.

Thanks to funding support from Transport for Wales, pitch fees have been reduced to just £20 which is significantly lower than the usual venue rate. Organisers are also planning a strong advertising campaign across the railway network and wider Shropshire area to help attract visitors and increase footfall on the day.

The fair is open to a wide range of businesses, including those that may not normally attend trade or promotional events. Tourism providers, local makers, food and drink businesses, attractions and experience providers are all encouraged to apply for a pitch.

Owen Griffkin, Community Rail Development Officer for the Heart of Wales Community Rail Partnership, said:

“We’d love to hear from any independent businesses across Mid Wales who are based in the communities along the Heart of Wales Line who would like to showcase what they do to new customers and audiences. “We want to give a flavour of what people could expect if they travelled on the Heart of Wales line, and hopefully encourage them to use the train to visit some of the businesses.”

Businesses interested in booking a pitch can do so at:

www.chantillygrey.com/heart-of-wales-line—summer-fair.html

Businesses that are not yet part of the Heart of Wales Line Make and Trade Project can also sign up for a free business listing at:

www.heart-of-wales.co.uk/make-and-trade

For further information, businesses can contact Owen Griffkin, Community Rail Development Officer, by email at owen.griffkin@heart-of-wales.co.uk.

Feature image: A Heart of Wales Make and Trade stall at a recent fair showcasing a variety of products made by businesses along the line.