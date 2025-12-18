Bursary Winner Focused on Woven Welsh Yarn Products

This year’s Wonderwool Wales £1,000 bursary winner is mature graduate Emma Allin-Thomas who is focused on making naturally dyed, Welsh yarn products that have holistic health benefits.

Seeking to develop a career as a natural botanical dyer, weaver and eco-printer, Emma, from Pontardawe, graduated from the Carmarthen School of Art, part of Coleg Sir Gậr, this summer with a Multi-Disciplinary BA (Hons) in Textiles and Fine Art.

Her degree was based on ayurvastra, a sustainable textile from India’s ancient Ayurveda system where natural fabrics, like wool, cotton and silk, are dyed with medicinal herbs instead of chemicals.

The result is healing clothing that supports well-being, addresses skin issues and balances the body’s energies as it’s absorbed through the skin. It’s eco-friendly, uses traditional techniques and offers therapeutic benefits, promoting holistic health.

“After my three children left home, I decided to follow my dream and go back to college to do a degree,” explained Emma. “It was something I always wanted to do. “My degree has opened up a whole new world, as so many people don’t know anything about ayurvastra, which has been proven over 5,000 years. Natural, holistic therapies are now in vogue.”

Emma uses different healing plants to dye Welsh yarn and weave products including cushions, blankets, wall hangings and eye masks.

“We are now in a situation where the world has suffered so much from chemical pollution which is affecting people’s health,” she said. “I stumbled upon ayurvastra during my research into natural dyeing – it makes sense to surround yourself with products in your home that have holistic health properties.”

In addition to the £1,000 bursary, Emma will be given a free stand at next year’s 20th anniversary Wonderwool Wales, the UK’s premier wool and natural fibre festival, to be held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd on April 25 and 26.

“I hope to make cushions, blankets and holistic eye masks made from natural fabrics, incorporating lavender and camomile for relaxation, for the show,” added Emma. “The first time I attended Wonderwool Wales with Carmarthen School of Art I couldn’t believe how big it was. It was fantastic to see so many different crafters there and everybody is so encouraging. “In the future, I want to attend well-being shows and start running workshops on natural dyeing and eco-printing.”

Responding to the bursary, Emma said:

“I am absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed to have won it. It’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to show people and talk about what I have learnt and created. I am so grateful to Wonderwool Wales for recognising my skills.”

Having spent most of her career in education, providing braille support to visually impaired schoolchildren, she is keen to support people with disabilities and anxiety issues by introducing them to accessible arts and crafts.

Emma enjoyed spending this summer as the weaver in residence at Newtown Textile Museum and also showcased her skills, ideas and creations at New Designers in London.

“It’s a very exciting time and I’m very lucky not only to win the bursary but also to have had the residency at Newtown Textile Museum,” she added

Chrissie Menzies, Wonderwool Wales director, said:

“We were very impressed with Emma’s range of work, the lovely colours of her dyed Welsh yarn and her focus on health and wellbeing.”

Wonderwool Wales’ annual bursary is awarded to graduates from the BA Textiles course at Carmarthen School of Art.

Feature image: Emma during her weaver in residence at Newtown Textile Museum.