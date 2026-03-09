Bronnley Skincare

Lavender British Botanical Hand Balm (Boxed)

This is a wonderful treat to soothe and nourish your skin with this rich, calming hand balm. Blended with lavender extract, antioxidant grapeseed oil, organic British hops and Regenight™, an upcycled tea tree extract which is designed to reduce signs of skin fatigue and also aid restful sleep. Formulated with organic shea butter to deeply moisturise and leave your hands soft, comforted and fragranced. The top notes are lavender, rosemary, heart notes are rose, orange flower with base notes of sandalwood and tonka. This is an original heritage blend of fresh Rosemary with soothing Lavender, which has expertly captured this popular, purple plant.

Lavender British Botanical hand balm has been created for everyday application and comes in a recyclable aluminium tube that has been decorated with elegant lavender illustrations and is in an embossed FSC certified carton. All Bronnley creations follow exemplary standards in creating certified Vegan and Cruelty-Free products, they are made in the UK using thoughtful production processes and formulations. A lovely gift for Mum or Grannie on Mother’s Day.

Apply to your hands daily and just enjoy massaging gently into your skin.

Size & Price: 75ml/Regular price £17.00

Visit: bronnley.co.uk

Lemon Soap Gift Set (Boxed)

If you are not aware of the timeless quality of a renowned Bronnley classic, one that earned Bronnley the title of Best Soapmakers in the World, then you most certainly need to play catch-up! Bronnley created their first of its kind, fine-milled Lemon Soap over 100 years ago and it still conforms to its original fruit shape, right down to the grainy texture. It was formulated to delicately cleanse and even today the soaps still exude a fresh, citrus scent with vibrant hints of Lemon and Lemongrass, heart notes of Aldehydes and Neroli and base notes of Cedar, Ambergris and Musk for a grounding finish. Bronnley’s heritage formulations offer deeply fragrant, long-lasting products that cleanse, nourish, and uplift. Proudly made in the UK, all their Bronnley creations follow exemplary standards in creating certified Vegan and Cruelty-Free products. Almond Oil and Shea Butter help to cleanse and soften your skin leaving it feeling hydrated and conditioned.

Apply to your wet skin and you’ll find the fine-milled soap works into a lovely rich creamy lather, then rinse off thoroughly. You’ll enjoy using this soap with its distinctive fruit shape and its fresh, citrus archival scent with vibrant hints of Lemon and Lemongrass.

This set of super soaps will make a lovely Mother’s Day or birthday gift, but you might like me, struggle to give them away. I love leaving one on the towels in the bedroom when we have visitors staying.

Size & Price: 3x 100g/Regular price £25.00

Visit: bronnley.co.uk

Bronnley is a British brand with over 140 years of craftsmanship, blending nature’s finest ingredients with timeless perfumery expertise. Bronnley holds a Royal Warrant as Supplier of Soap from His Majesty King Charles III. Bronnley is a storied British perfumery brand with an illustrious history, founded by James Bronnley in 1884. Quintessentially British, it started with fine-milled soaps, creating products that became cherished for generations and is known all over the world.