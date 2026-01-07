British Wool Launches ‘Ewe and Your View’ Competition

British Wool, in collaboration with the National Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC), CFfl Cymru/Wales YFC and Scottish Association of Young Farmers Club (SAYFC) is proud to launch ‘Ewe and Your View’ an exciting new competition designed to give young farmers a platform to share their voice.

The competition is open to YFC members aged 18–30 and invites young farmers to create a short video of up to two minutes exploring their thoughts and experiences within the wool industry.

Entrants can choose from a range of engaging themes, including what British Wool (the organisation) means to them, how the shearing course discount supports young farmers, ways to promote British Wool to the next generation, or why supporting the wool industry is so important. These topics encourage creativity while highlighting the vital role wool plays in British farming and rural life.

Participants may enter more than one video, giving them multiple opportunities to showcase passion, pride, and innovation within the agricultural community.

The competition launches on Wednesday, 7th January, providing young farmers with an opportunity to plan, film, and submit their entries. The closing date for entries is Friday, 23rd January, and all entries will be judged during the week commencing 26th January. Winners will be announced in the week commencing 2nd February via British Wool’s farm social media channels.

Entries will be judged by Cammy Wilson of The Sheep Game and Emily Ashworth from Farmers Guardian, both respected voices in UK agriculture with experience in social media and digital communication.

On being asked to judge the competition, Emily said:

“I am so pleased to help judge this competition. Young farmers are our future, and we must do all we can to encourage and support them while showcasing the sustainable and un-beatable qualities of wool. I am looking forward to seeing all the creative and innovative entries these youngsters have to offer.”

Gareth Jones, Head of Member Engagement, said:

“This competition reflects our continued commitment to supporting and engaging with the next generation of farmers. ‘Ewe and your Views’ will be an excellent opportunity for young farmers to demonstrate their social media skills, engaging with others from the industry, as well as consumers. The competition will lead us nicely into February were, for the eighth year in succession, we’ll be launching our offer of 50% off any shearing course to all young farmers.”

For those successful in the ‘Ewe and your View’ competition, the overall winner will receive a cash prize, while other standout entries will receive a free place on one of British Wool’s shearing courses.

Successful entries will also be featured across British Wool’s social media channels, offering valuable exposure within the industry.