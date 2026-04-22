Hergest Croft Gardens’ Spring Plant Fair Celebrates 30 Years

Herefordshire’s flagship horticultural event ranked among the UK’s top ten plant fairs

Hergest Croft Gardens near Kington will mark a major milestone this spring as its Annual Spring Plant Fair celebrates its 30th anniversary on Bank Holiday Monday 4 May 2026, with a record-breaking 70 exhibitors set to attend.

Now ranked as the tenth largest plant fair in the UK by exhibitor numbers, the event has firmly established itself as the oldest and most respected plant fair in Herefordshire and the West Midlands, attracting visitors from across the region and beyond.

Running from 10.00am to 4.00pm, the fair will showcase an exceptional range of specialist nurseries offering rare and unusual plants, shrubs and trees not typically found in standard UK garden centres. Alongside the horticultural highlights, visitors can also enjoy high-quality county crafts and artisan food producers, creating a vibrant and varied day out.

Entry to the fair includes full access to the 70-acre award-winning Hergest Croft Gardens, which will be at their seasonal best, with rhododendrons, tulips, azaleas and camellias providing a spectacular backdrop. The gardens are home to the second largest privately owned arboretum in the UK, including National Collections of maples, birches and zelkovas.

Austyn Hallworth, Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Hergest Croft Gardens, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted that this year’s event has attracted a record number of exhibitors from some of the best nurseries and horticultural specialists in the Midlands. “To be ranked the tenth largest Plant Fair in the UK by exhibitor numbers is recognition indeed and testimony to the quality of this event. This year, we opened applications for exhibitors in January and completely sold out within two weeks. “This is a fabulous day out for all the family and, if the weather is on our side, it will be another record-breaking and memorable event.”

Tickets are priced at £9.50 per adult, with free entry for under 16s. Dogs on leads are welcome, and full accessibility is provided, including disabled parking, toilets and step-free access across the event.

With its unique blend of horticultural excellence, specialist growers and stunning surroundings, the Hergest Croft Gardens Spring Plant Fair continues to be a highlight of the gardening calendar and a must-visit Bank Holiday event.