British Wool AGM Highlights Sector Confidence

British Wool has celebrated a year of positive progress at its Annual General Meeting and Conference, reflecting renewed confidence across the UK wool sector, with rising wool prices, stronger consumer engagement and continued improvements in services for its farmer members.

Stronger returns

The cooperative confirmed that its latest auction, held on 4 November, achieved the highest average prices for nine years, with the British Wool index up 27% in the past two months. The average auction price reached £1.21 per kg, compared to £1.00 per kg last season, marking a significant boost for producers across the UK.

“All core types of British wool are now trading at significantly higher levels than last season,” said Andrew Hogley, Chief Executive of British Wool. “If current trends continue, our members can expect stronger returns in the year ahead.”

Supporting farmers and strengthening services

The AGM also showcased a series of service improvements designed to make it easier for farmers to deliver and market their wool, including more convenient collection centres and enhanced support at regional depots.

British Wool paid tribute to its team and community, with long-serving Head of Shearing, Richard Scholfield, honoured for his outstanding contribution to the industry upon his retirement.

Driving demand through marketing and partnerships

In its 75th anniversary year, the co-operative’s focus on consumer engagement has also delivered impressive results. Its nationwide open days attracted widespread attention, with coverage on BBC, ITV, GB News and numerous radio outlets.

A visit from HRH The Princess Royal to the South Molton depot in October further underscored the organisation’s heritage and importance to the UK’s rural economy.

“Our 75th anniversary celebrations have been an excellent platform to tell the story of British wool – sustainable, traceable and proudly homegrown,” added Andrew.

Speaking at the conference, Chris Tattersall from The Woolroom reinforced the commercial importance of British Wool’s traceability and sustainability from a customer perspective.

“British wool plays a key role in our products, and we’ve seen strong growth in both domestic and export markets thanks to its provenance and quality,” he said.

Highlighting the efforts that British Wool is taking to engage consumers of all ages about the benefits of wool, Andrew pointed to a successful initiative to engage primary school children and their parents.

He said: “Our creative partnership with Aardman and Save the Children saw more than 800 primary school pupils submit designs for a Christmas jumper for Shaun the Sheep made from British wool. The competition was judged by Gyles Brandreth, with the winning design now being made into 100 limited-edition jumpers to raise funds for charity.”

Overall, the AGM reflected a positive outlook for the sector, with optimism for continued growth into 2026.