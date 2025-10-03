Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) – Temporary Control Zone

Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs

I am providing this update following the declaration of a Bluetongue Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) in Monmouthshire earlier this week.

Bluetongue Virus Serotype 3 (BTV-3) was confirmed by the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) on a premises in Monmouthshire on 26 September. Further epidemiological investigations by APHA and the Pirbright Institute have provided evidence that BTV-3 is actively circulating on this farm. In response, the CVO declared a Temporary Control Zone at 18:00 on 01 October to help prevent the spread of disease by livestock movements and to support further surveillance within the zone. I set out in the Senedd earlier this week that measures such as disease control zones may be required and I now ask members to note that further action may be required to deal with this evolving and dynamic disease situation.

I urge animal keepers to source stock responsibly, remain vigilant for the signs of Bluetongue, and to report any suspect cases to the APHA immediately. Ongoing cooperation and collaboration between farmers, vets, Welsh Government and the various government agencies involved with Bluetongue remains crucial.

Vaccination is the best way to protect livestock and livelihoods from the worst impacts of this the disease, and I encourage animal keepers to discuss Bluetongue vaccination of their herds and flocks with their vets. I appreciate the assistance of the livestock and veterinary sectors and others in communicating these messages to the wider industry.

We must continue to cooperate to protect Welsh livestock and livelihoods from this potentially devastating disease.