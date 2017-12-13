Bluestone Brewing Company receive some amazing news!

Bluestone Brewing received some amazing news back in July.Through the Big Lottery Fund they have been awarded a grant to install their very own bottling plant. As part of the Coastal Communities fund, issued by the Welsh Government, the grant will allow them to completely transform the way that our Brewery currently works.

“The new bottling line, which we hope to have installed and raring to go by Spring 2018, will allow Bluestone Brewing Company to bottle everything on site. Saving money, mileage and time as we will no longer rely on another Brewery to do our bottling for us. The plant will be capable of bottling up to 1,000 bottles an hour, quite impressive!

At the moment, when we bottle on site, we are unable to brew and bottle at the same time as the bottling takes up so much space, staff & time. This new plant means that our Brewery will now be completely free every day to brew as much beer possible – which can only be good news?!

This is a massive step forward for all of us at Bluestone Brewing Company, and as our 4th birthday approaches in October it’s great to see the Brewery go from strength to strength.”

About Bluestone Brewing Company:

Bluestone Brewing is a family run brewery tucked away in rural North Pembrokeshire, Wales. Established in 2013 by Father and Daughter team – Simon & Amy. In our first four years the Brewery has gone from strength to strength and it’s amazing to watch our dream become a reality. We now boast 4 great taste stars across our range and have won awards at the Society of Independent Brewers Beer festivals.

We have a range of 12 different beers, which alternate between seasons. We supply pubs, restaurants and shops all over Wales and wholesale across the rest of the UK. We have our own music venue on the farm where we run fantastic live music nights throughout the summer.

The water we use for brewing our Rock Solid Ales is unique to Bluestone. Our water filters down from the core of the Preseli Mountains and collects in a well on our land at the foot of the hills. This spring water is so natural and crystal clear that it goes straight from the well into our beers, with no filtering or chemicals added. Beer is 98% water, so we believe that the distinctive quality of Bluestone water gives our beer a unique, pure and solid taste that you won’t find anywhere else! We pride ourselves on being an eco-friendly business – we have solar panels, a reed bed filtration system and heat exchange system in place. And any waste hops and grain get fed to the cattle on the farm.

For more information please visit: www.bluestonebrewing.co.uk

