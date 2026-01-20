Blas Brings Pembrokeshire Flavours to Cardiff at “Blas in the City”

26–28 February 2026 | The Sorting Room, The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff

3 AA Blas Restaurant is delighted to announce Blas in The City, an exclusive three-day dining pop-up taking place from 26th to 28th February 2026 at The Sorting Room, within Cardiff’s iconic Parkgate Hotel.

Renowned for its modern Welsh cuisine and deep connection to Pembrokeshire’s land and coast, Blas will bring its distinctive culinary style to the heart of the capital for a limited time only. This special collaboration invites Cardiff diners to experience the flavours, creativity and storytelling that define Blas — without leaving the city.

Working alongside The Parkgate Hotel’s kitchen team, Blas Head Chefs Dan Slipakiv and Gareth Evans will present a bespoke menu celebrating the very best of seasonal Welsh produce. Expect refined, flavour-led dishes inspired by Wales’s rich natural larder, combining coastal influences with carefully sourced ingredients from trusted local suppliers.

“Blas in The City is an exciting opportunity for us to share what we do with a new audience,” said Head Chef Gareth Evans for Blas. “We’re proud of our Pembrokeshire roots, and this collaboration allows us to bring the spirit, flavours and creativity of Blas to Cardiff.”

Hosted in The Sorting Room, a Michelin Guide-listed and 2 AA Rosette restaurant, the pop-up pairs Blas’s bold, contemporary approach with the elegance and glamour of one of Cardiff’s most celebrated dining rooms.

Event details:

Dates: 26–28 February 2026

26–28 February 2026 Lunch: 12:30 – 15:45

12:30 – 15:45 Dinner: 18:30 – 21:30

18:30 – 21:30 Location: The Sorting Room, The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff

The Sorting Room, The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff Dress code: Smart casual

During the event, diners will enjoy an immersive Blas experience, with exclusive menus available for lunch and dinner throughout the three days.

Blas in The City reflects Blas’s ongoing commitment to championing Welsh food, seasonal cooking and meaningful collaborations, offering guests a chance to savour something truly memorable.

Bookings are now open, and availability is limited.

www.theparkgatehotel.wales/home/restaurant-bar/blas-in-the-city/

About Blas Restaurant

Blas is a 3 AA rosette contemporary Welsh restaurant rooted in Pembrokeshire, celebrating exceptional local produce, bold flavours and a strong sense of place. The name “Blas,” meaning “taste” in Welsh, reflects the restaurant’s philosophy of thoughtful, ingredient-led cooking inspired by land and sea.