Bargoed Christmas Art Competition Winner Announced

To celebrate the festive season, local children aged 4-11 years were invited to design a colourful festive scene that featured Bargoed town centre, with the winner of the competition having their artwork displayed in a prominent shop window location in the town.

CCBC is delighted to announce that Layla, age 7, from Penpedairheol, has been selected as the winner of the competition.

Judging the art entries were Council staff Karen Pugh (Senior Manager, Libraries) and Rebecca Barrett (Town Centre Support Officer), who were impressed by Layla’s imaginative design featuring Bargoed’s “Guardian Angel” statue as the centrepiece of the artwork.

To congratulate her on her efforts, Layla and her family were invited to a special presentation with Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Leader of Council, and Cllr Howard Llewellyn, Mayor of Bargoed Town Council. Layla received a festive gift hamper kindly donated by the Town Council, along with a certificate to mark her achievement.

Layla’s winning design has now been transformed into a full-sized Christmas poster which is now on display at the CCBC Meanwhile Space, 28-29 High Street, Bargoed until the New Year. As an extra thank you for taking part, Layla will also get to keep the poster after Christmas is over!

Also highly commended for their entries were Ffion age 6, from Gilfach and Kieara age 7 from Phillipstown, who were also invited to the presentation at Bargoed Town Hall and received a token of appreciation and a certificate for taking part.

It was a difficult decision for the judges, who were thrilled by the creativity and effort shown by all participants, and would like to thank everyone who took part in making this festive competition such a success.

CCBC would also like to thank all staff at Bargoed Library who acted as the collection point for the artwork entries, actively promoted the competition, and supplied arts and crafts materials to encourage local children to take part.