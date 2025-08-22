Bare Body Silk Exfoliating Glove from STILLNKD

How lovely to be able to try & test this silk exfoliating glove from STILLNKD, a Welsh based business bringing a centuries old exfoliation method to modern skincare routines. Their 100% Silk Exfoliating Glove is inspired by traditional Hamman and Korean skincare rituals made from 100% natural silk and designed to deeply exfoliate, reduce ingrown hairs and reveal incredibly soft, smooth skin after just one use. The Bare Body silk exfoliating glove has been cleverly crafted using a specific technique perfected over centuries. The unique weave of the silk works to effortlessly sweep away dead skin and impurities by deeply exfoliating your body.

This is a natural skincare remedy that aims to tackle the following:

Remove dead skin & fake tan

Reduce KP, Psoriasis & eczema

Improve blood circulation

Reduce ingrown hairs

Improve appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Reduce pore size and appearance of scars

It is a great idea to use this super silk glove 1 -2 times a week. Pop into the shower or bath and soak your skin for 5 -10 minutes. Step out of the water and start scrubbing your skin in a forward backward motion applying medium pressure. Once you have finished scrubbing your body, rinse your skin and glove with warm water and hang the glove to air dry. Towel dry and moisturise your fresh glowing skin.

In the past I have use the cheaper mitts but really couldn’t see the point of them as my skin was left rougher than when I started! I’ve also tried and failed with body brushes. So I was a little wary of trying this silk one, but trust me the difference was like chalk and cheese! I loved how gently this silk mitt was on my skin and worked amazingly well. It removed so much dead skin that my shower lotion had left behind and it left my skin feeling super soft to the touch. Replace the glove every 6-8 weeks.

This is such a clever idea and if you have gifts to buy – this is it!