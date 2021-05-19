Baked Balance-n-Glow from Laura Geller

I love the Balance-n-Brighten foundation from Laura’s range but wanted to share with you Balance-n-Glow as this is a new product for me from her range – quite simply this is an incredible illuminating foundation, yes, a foundation and highlighter in one!

The Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Glow Illuminating Foundation is a foundation and highlighter in one. It cleverly combines swirls of colour-correcting multi-coloured baked liquids, mixed with ribbons of highlighter, that delivers weightless, medium coverage and a flawless, luminous finish. With micro-fine pearls that deliver a lit-from-within glow, this luxurious two-in-one foundation colour-corrects, it brightens and it illuminates to help give you a flawless, glowing complexion in a single step. It couldn’t be easier and is such a time-saver so I have no hesitation on putting this on my Genius cannot live without-it product! Plus this product is suitable for all skin types.

But if you are not aware of Laura Geller, then you are seriously missing out. Laura is a top make-up artist who has prepared many, many A-list celebrities/actors for red carpet events and photo shoots before establishing and building her own make-up range. So the reason I trust Laura’s products is that obviously top celebs need to look their best in front of the cameras and make-up artists have to make that happen – or else! That means you can have confidence that Laura’s products will work for you too.

If baked products are new to you, here’s what happens. Laura’s baked products are produced in Italy who bake each product on a terracotta tile for 24 hours before being hand-finished by Italian artisans. The product applies like a powder, but actually is a creamy texture on your skin that actually feels wonderfully weightless on your skin. Whether you want to achieve a gorgeously perfected looking complexion, a rosy flush of colour to your cheeks or a golden, natural-looking tan, the baked formulations from Laura Geller will help you achieve it. Each baked product glides on smoothly, with a soft, creamy application that can be layered for the intensity you prefer.

8g / £25.00

To purchase visit: www.laurageller.com or www.qvcuk.com