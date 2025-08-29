Austin Lift Classic from Hey Dude

Hey Dude is a company I love as they create shoes that are ridiculously lightweight, they are obsessively comfortable and have elevated cushioning, that is all I need as this company know how to create clever comfy shoes. Crafted in suede they have a light-as-air platform outsole, so the Austin Lift Classic allows you to keep your style riding high. They have a raised heel edge to keep feet exactly where they should be and again this helps on the comfort level and with lots of seasonal colours there is something for everyone.

Although I am such a huge fan of this brand the level of comfort the Austin Lift Classic still amazes me, this brand is beyond brilliant. If you haven’t tried this range then all I can say is you are seriously missing out. Check out their website to see a selection of superb styles.

Let me remind you of the Austin Lift Classic Details:

Suede upper

Platform outsole height 1.3 inches

Raised back heel edge

Travel ready

Removable foam insole

Lightweight outsole

Price: £59.99 should be £74.99 but there’s 20% off.

Sizes: 3 – 10

Colours: black black, blush, brown brown, brown leopard, leopard, metallic charcoal, rosette, tan

Visit: heydude.uk

Taken from their website:

Step into comfort

Since 2008 we’ve been redefining comfort one moment at a time, with ruthless dedication. Born of simplicity but never plain. Designed to be loved and lived in. Uncompromising comfort, accessibility, quality and expression are just our DNA.

In 2008, we created HEYDUDE, the lightest, softest shoes on Earth. Shoes airy enough to lift dark clouds by making you feel you’re walking on air. Today, feel-good HEYDUDE shoes are go-to’s the world over. So, whatever life brings, get the lift you need with HEYDUDE.

Meet Wally

Wally is HEYDUDE’s go-to guy. The first of his kind. The trendsetter that started the comfort-meets-style movement.

Meet Wendy

Meet your feet’s new BFF. This cute, comfy women’s shoe is the ultimate style for everyday wear—as comfortable as it is casual, as well-fitted as it is fashionable.