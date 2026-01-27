At Devil’s Bridge

Why call you Devil’s Bridge –

when each flowing ridge

comes steeply, greenly down

to merge and meet beside

the Mynach river’s path?

Can Satan ever live

where such glories give

a stillness to the soul,

that gazes on the sight

of Nature at its best?

No place for Lucifer,

shades of conifer

and oak, the forest troop

that marches proudly hill

to hill in pageant green,

adjacent soda stream

pouring sparkled cream

down open black rock throat,

from pool to turmoiled pool,

to rapid valley flow.

No room for Prince of Death

in vast heaven’s breath

that spreads its covering shell,

its blue and vacant arc,

across each smoothing mount,

and every valley fills,

calmness there instils

with gentle lantern light,

whose vastness brightly greets

a single buzzard’s glide.

Beelzebub abide

at this river’s side?

No rock nor leaf can be

a home for evil’s touch:

Creator guards each part,

since vale displays his scheme,

perfect as his dream –

unless some human heart

holds acid waterfall,

black rocks his darkened heart,

whose sight this view refused,

beauty much abused,

by bitter feelings marred

loose scattered in his soul

where shadowed Satan stands.

But man and Devil pass

to some other grass,

so ever dancing stream

is left forever pure

to flow through heaven’s bridge.