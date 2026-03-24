Ashmole & Co Promote Two Staff to New Associate Positions

Ashmole & Co accountants are delighted to announce two members of staff, Sam Jones and Lucy Jones, have been promoted to the new position of Associate.

Ashmole & Co is a forward-thinking firm and the Partners have made the business decision to bring younger members of the team onto the management board as Associates, to keep the firm ahead of the game for years to come. The expertise and knowledge these two members of staff have, will benefit clients, younger staff and the future of the business.

The new Associates will manage a portfolio of clients, acting as the primary contact, and will ensure the delivery of high-quality services. They will lead, coach, and develop a team of client managers and accountants, including performance appraisals and mentoring. They will also oversee and implement best practices in accounting processes, ensuring work quality and adherence to professional standards.

Lucy Jones, who lives in Ammanford, joined Ashmole & Co’s office in Ammanford as a manager in 2018. She gained her ACCA qualification in 2006 while working at a firm in Swansea for 16 years.

On becoming an Associate Lucy said,

“I am delighted to be one of Ashmole & Co’s first Associates. I pride myself on the good relationships I have built up over the years with clients and staff. It’s very rewarding seeing staff that I have trained develop in their jobs. I’m looking forward to starting this new chapter.”

Sam Jones is primarily based in the Llandeilo office. He started working with Ashmole & Co as a Trainee Accountant in 2015 and qualified as a chartered certified accountant in 2022. Having grown up on the family farm in Llannon, Sam has a particular interest in the agriculture sector.

On gaining the Associate position Sam said,

“I’m grateful for this opportunity that the Partners have given me. I find it rewarding to turn financial documents into meaningful information that clients are able to understand and can use to succeed. I enjoy solving interesting problems for clients, especially if it concerns tax queries. I look forward to taking on more hands-on dealings with clients in my new role.”

Ashmole & Co Chartered and Certified Accountants have been established since 1897 and are one of the largest accountancy and auditing practices in Wales, operating from 13 offices throughout south and west Wales including Haverfordwest, Ammanford, Swansea, Carmarthen and Llandeilo. The firm combines high quality audit, accounting, and taxation services with business consultancy, financial services and corporate planning.

Feature image: The two new Associates, Sam Jones and Lucy Jones.