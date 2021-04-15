Ashmole & Co Celebrate Five-Year Anniversary in Llandeilo

Ashmole & Co are celebrating five years of having an office in Llandeilo town centre this month. As one of the oldest accountancy firms in mid Wales, the local team is going from strength to strength with the addition of a new member of staff.

The Market Square office in Llandeilo and the High Street office in Llandovery are managed by Ashmole & Co partner, Ceri Llwyd, and together are a hub for clients across north Carmarthenshire. The team pride themselves on providing a local, bilingual, rural service, working with local farm businesses, individual business owners and those companies who also serve the local community.

Celebrating Ashmole & Co’s five-year anniversary in Llandeilo Ceri Llwyd said,

“We are very grateful for all the support we have been shown by local businesses in the Llandeilo area since we moved into the town five years ago. We have been delighted to help fund local events, clubs and teams which all help to make this rural community thrive.”

As part of its expansion the rural, chartered, certified accountants are delighted to welcome Rhydian Davies who has joined the Llandeilo team as a Trainee Accountant. Rhydian works alongside Sam Jones and Ceri Llwyd, Partner.

Rhydian is from Penygroes. Day to day he prepares and completes year-end accounts; deals with queries from clients as well as preparing and submitting VAT returns. After leaving Maes yr Yrfa high school he qualified from Cardiff Metropolitan University with a 2:2 Accountancy degree. For three years he then worked for Morgan, Hemp & Co accountants before starting with Ashmole & Co.

Commenting on his appointment Rhydian said,

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to work with the experienced team at Ashmole & Co. The most rewarding part of my job is the problem-solving. I constantly stive to keep a high standard of work whilst helping as many clients as I possibly can.”

Sam Jones joined Ashmole & Co in 2015. He recently moved from the Ammanford office to be based in Llandeilo. Sam grew up on the family farm in Llannon. After leaving Maes yr Yrfa high school, he gained an Extended Diploma in Business at Distinction Level at Coleg Sir Gar in Llanelli. During his Diploma he did work experience with Ashmole & Co and joined full time after completing his studies. Sam’s family are well known in the Llandeilo area with his uncle owning Huw Rees Brides since 2009.

Ashmole & Co Chartered and Certified Accountants have been established since 1897 and are one of the largest accountancies and auditing practices in Wales, operating from thirteen offices throughout south and west Wales including Carmarthen, Pontarddulais, Newcastle Emlyn, Haverfordwest and Swansea.