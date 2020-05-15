Archbishop of Canterbury Gives Access to Palace Garden to Health Workers at St Thomas’s Hospital

In a new Virtual Garden Visit film for the National Garden Scheme, the Archbishop’s wife reveals their generous gesture

PALACE GARDEN ONE OF A RICH CROP OF NEW FILMS BEING RELEASED BY THE NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

Only Her Majesty the Queen at Buckingham Palace has a larger London garden than the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace on the south bank of the River Thames, which has been occupied by successive Archbishops for 800 years.

As well as the rich architecture of the Grade 1 buildings, one of the great glories of Lambeth is its garden, extending to well over ten acres, with lawns shaded by venerable trees and tender plants nestling against the ancient stone and brickwork. Its tall protective boundary wall – with the River Thames just beyond the passing road – extends from the palace to the far end where, just across the road, lies equally historic St Thomas’s Hospital, where the Prime Minister was recently treated and where Florence Nightingale worked.

Usually this pastoral space is private, save for an annual open day in aid of the National Garden Scheme and other similar events. But as the Archbishop’s wife, Caroline, reveals alongside a new video of the garden, made for the National Garden Scheme’s Help Support Our Nurses campaign, the Coronavirus crisis has changed that and brought a very special piece of neighbourliness.

She explains how special the garden is for their family and all who live at Lambeth and this prompted the realisation that a short walk away, staff at St Thomas’s were working in gruelling conditions to look after and save patients with the virus. In response, the decision was made to offer the hospital staff a key to the garden, so that they are now able to walk in and enjoy the natural beauty, tranquillity and restorative powers of this special garden (while social distancing of course).

In other films the glories of Devon are brought to life in three very different gardens in the county; you are taken to the Island of Anglesey and to the Pennines of South Yorkshire where Scape Lodge can boast to be the highest garden anywhere opening for the National Garden Scheme.

From a quintessential country garden at an Old Rectory in Dorset, to a country garden in miniature in London’s Notting Hill; from acres in Essex decorated with ornaments by modern masters to the plant delights of a Birmingham garden that is definitely the Cats Whiskers, this week’s crop of Virtual Garden Visits offer a smorgasbord of the varied delights of the National Garden Scheme.

UPDATE ON NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME GARDEN OPENING S

Following the recent Government announcement, National Garden Scheme Chief Executive George Plumptre comments; ‘We are assessing the implications of the recent announcement carefully and seeking more detailed information so that we can properly decide when it will be appropriate for our gardens to re-open to visitors.

‘Our first priority will always be the safety of our garden owners, volunteers and visitors. So whenever we are able to organise for some gardens to re-open this will happen in a way that complies with all advice regarding social distancing, restricted numbers and social mixing. Teas and other refreshments will not be possible and gardens will be available for visitors to enjoy for their beauty and health qualities. ‘In the meantime, I am delighted that this week’s Virtual Garden Visits includes such a rich picture of the varied joys of our gardens, not least the Archbishop’s and its uplifting story of the offer to St Thomas’s hospital staff.’

NEW VIRTUAL GARDEN VISIT RELEASES

FEATURED GARDEN:

Old Rectory, Manston, Dorset – A country garden for the 21st Century

https://ngs.org.uk/the-old-rectory-manston-a-country-garden-for-the-21st-century/

GARDEN VISITS:

Lambeth Palace – London – City sanctuary

https://ngs.org.uk/lambeth-palace-city-tranquility/

Eccleston Square – London – the green heart of Westminster

https://ngs.org.uk/eccleston-square/

Lansdowne Road, London – A country garden in the capital

https://ngs.org.uk/12-lansdowne-road-london-a-country-garden-in-the-capital/

Socks Orchard, Devon – A plantswoman’s wonder

https://ngs.org.uk/socks-orchard-a-plantwomans-wonder/

St Merryn, Devon – A family-friendly Devon retreat

https://ngs.org.uk/st-merryn-a-family-friendly-devon-garden/

Haldon Grange, Exeter – Colours of a Devon spring

https://ngs.org.uk/haldon-grange-the-colours-of-a-devon-spring/

Cae Newydd, Isle of Anglesey – Pastures new

https://ngs.org.uk/cae-newydd-isle-of-anglesey-pastures-new/

Fawley, Yorkshire – Blending old with new

https://ngs.org.uk/fawley-house-yorkshire-blending-the-old-with-the-new/



Scape Lodge, Huddersfield – The peak of Pennine planting

https://ngs.org.uk/scape-lodge-the-peak-of-pennine-planting/

Longden Manor, Shropshire

https://ngs.org.uk/discover-longden-manor-shropshire/

Sandhill Farmhouse, West Sussex – A rich tapestry of design and planting

https://ngs.org.uk/sandhill-farm-house-a-rich-tapestry-of-design-and-planting/



Highdown Gardens – Worthing – A distinguished rarity

https://ngs.org.uk/highdown-gardens-worthing/

Titsey Place, Surrey – A glorious Victorian garden

https://ngs.org.uk/titsey-place-a-glorious-victorian-garden/

Barnards Farm, Essex – A labour of love

https://ngs.org.uk/barnards-farm-essex-a-labour-of-love/

Cats Whiskers, Birmingham – A brief brush of the Cats Whiskers

https://ngs.org.uk/a-brief-brush-of-the-cats-whiskers/

TUTORIALS

Nant y bedd – How to make the perfect compost

https://ngs.org.uk/how-to-make-the-perfect-compost-with-nant-y-bedd-powys/

Charlie’s water feature at 77 Warren Way, Herts

https://ngs.org.uk/charlies-water-feature/

Lambeth Palace Garden image is from The Archbishop of Canterbury website.