Applications Open for UK Community Renewal Fund in Powys

Bids can now be made to the new UK Community Renewal Fund for projects taking place in Powys.

The Fund was launched during the budget last month and will be administered nationally by the Ministry of Housing Communities & Local Government and at a county level by local authorities.

The Fund opens for bids from Powys projects on Monday April 19.

The Fund aims to support people and communities most in need across the UK, creating opportunities to trial new approaches and innovative ideas at the local level.

A range of project applicants, including but not limited to voluntary and community sector organisations, will be able to submit bids to the Council. The best will be sent to the Ministry for appraisal and, hopefully, approval.

The Fund will support projects that involve investment in skills, local businesses or communities and places or which support people into employment.

Powys bids are required to align with at least one of the four priorities under the council’s Vision 2025 Corporate Improvement Plan and demonstrate that they have considered the fund’s four priorities, investing in skills, local businesses, supporting employment, communities and place.

The county council’s priorities are:

Economy: We will develop a vibrant economy

Health and care: We will lead the way in providing effective, integrated health and care in a rural environment.

Learning and skills: We will strengthen learning and skills.

Residents and Communities: We will support our residents and communities.

The application documents and more information about the county council’s Vision 2025 priorities are available on the Powys website at www.powys.gov.uk.

Applications must be completed electronically and submitted to CRF@powys.gov.uk The deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday 17th May 2021.

All local authorities are able to submit a prioritised shortlist of bids from their area up to a maximum value of £3m for 2021/22 only.

The final list of priority bids must be submitted by the County Council to the Ministry of Housing Communities & Local Government by 18th June and funding decisions will be announced by the Ministry in late July.

Image: Pixabay