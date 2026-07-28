Auctioneer Honoured to be This Year’s Llanfyllin Show President

A prominent Powys auctioneer and land agent says he feels honoured to be this year’s Llanfyllin Show president.

Glandon Lewis, a partner in Welshpool-based Morris Marshall & Poole, is looking forward to the popular annual event – known as the “friendly show” because of the warm welcome given to visitors – on Saturday, August 8

“I feel highly honoured as an outsider – not from Llanfyllin – to be show president,” said Glandon, who lives in Llanfair Caereinion. “Having said that, I started my career as an auctioneer at the former Llanfyllin Livestock Market where I sold fat lambs. “I have also done a lot or rural professional work in the area which is in my practice and have attended the show for around four decades, including being the judge of the sheep handling classes two years ago.”

An added link is Glandon’s wife, Sioned, who is originally from Llanwddyn and attended Llanfyllin High School.

“These local shows are so important because, in my opinion, they are the heart of our rural community,” added Glandon, a popular public speaker, compere and charity auctioneer. “It’s a great day for bringing people together, both from rural areas and surrounding towns and villages. It’s also a place to meet old friends. The success of every local show is the voluntary work that goes into it. “I compare local shows to the Urdd competitions because they are a stepping stone to the next level, which in the case of Wales is the Royal Welsh Show. “It’s important that we give the shows and our rural communities as much encouragement as possible because I think some politicians don’t want farming.”

He is holding his president’s lunch in a marquee on the show field at Bodfach Hall, Llanfyllin on August 2, by permission of Christopher and Laura Acton and Janet Jones. Tickets costing £35 are available from secretary, Sian Lewis at: Email: llanfyllinshowsecretary@hotmail.com or Tel: 07398183065.

Glandon is no stranger to taking on the role of show president – he was appointed president of Llanfair Caereinion Show in 2022 and is still sheep section secretary as well as being a former show commentator.

In his job, he sells livestock at Welshpool and Oswestry markets, whilst owning two farm holdings where he grazes store cattle and ewe lambs.

A supporter of Welsh language and culture, Glandon’s and his brother, Edfryn’s families form Welsh folk music group Teulu Moeldrehaern. In the past, Glandon was also a member of Parti Cut Lloi, a Welsh folk singing party which won at the National Eisteddfod.

He was chairman of the Powys Eisteddfod in 2013, a former National Eisteddfod committee member and secretary of Llanfair Caereinion area fundraising committee when Montgomeryshire was Royal Welsh Show feature county.

Star attractions at Llanfyllin Show include the BMX Show, featuring three riders who perform two, breath-taking, 30-minute displays and Pantasy Steel Band from Telford, which will provide musical entertainment alongside Porthywaen Silver Band and Penybontfawr Male Voice Choir.

Other highlights are the Four Valleys Speed Shear, organised by Llanfyllin, Dyffryn Banw, Dyffryn Tanat and Vyrnwy Valley Young Farmers’ Clubs and the final qualifying event for the Royal Welsh Lamb Shearing Championship, the final of which is held in Rhayader on August 23.

There are classes for sheep, horses, showjumping, cookery and crafts, horticulture and floral art, a dog show, parades by South Shropshire Hunt and Mid Wales Vintage Machinery Club, a fancy dress competition, children’s sports and a Village Green which includes a Punch & Judy show and bouncy castle.

Closing date for show entries is Thursday, July 30, when section secretaries will be available at The Institute, Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm. Entries for the horse section will be accepted on the day at £10 per class.

Feature image: Glandon Lewis, honoured to be Llanfyllin Show president.

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