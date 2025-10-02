Applications Open Again for Hafren Dyfrdwy’s Community Fund

Applications open once again for Hafren Dyfrdwy’s Community Fund with £60,000 available to support local charities

Hafren Dyfrdwy is once again inviting charities and community groups across Powys and Wrexham to apply for support through its Community Fund.

This year the water and waste company is providing £60,000 in grant funding to help organisations continue delivering vital services, which is a £10,000 increase on previous years.

The fund is designed to help non-profit organisations cover essential core costs such as rent, utilities, staffing, and administration—supporting the sustainability of groups that are often the backbone of their communities.

Following years of financial pressure, many local charities are still facing challenges in maintaining their services. Through the Community Fund, Hafren Dyfrdwy is offering grants of £2,000 to £10,000 for a one-year period to help ease that burden and ensure continued support for those who need it most.

Since launching in 2021, the fund has awarded almost £200,000 to 26 community organisations, including Home Start Wrexham, Age Cymru Powys, Knighton & District Community Centre and Family Friends.

Jade Gough, Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Fund Officer, said:

“We knew there was a huge need for core funding when we opened applications last year, and that need hasn’t gone away. That’s why we’ve increased the fund to £60,000 this year—to help even more organisations across our region continue their incredible work. “Since the Community Fund launched, we’ve supported a wide range of inspiring groups who are making a real difference in their communities. From helping families through difficult times to offering advice and wellbeing support, these organisations are essential. “We’re proud to work alongside them and hope this latest round of funding will have the same positive impact.”

Applications for the 2025 Community Fund are open now and will remain open until the full £60,000 has been awarded.

Grants are available to non-profit organisations delivering vital services that improve the wellbeing of communities within the Hafren Dyfrdwy region.

For more information on eligibility, how to apply, or to get in touch, visit www.hdcymru.co.uk/communityfund