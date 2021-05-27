An Accolade for White Castle Vineyard

Lets raise a Glass or two!

Hot off the Press…. White Castle Vineyard are awarded a silver award in the world of international wines.

Vintage 2018 ‘Pinot Noir Précoce Reserve’ has done us proud say Robb and Nicola owners of White Castle Vineyard.

We have a great returning customer base for our welsh wines and we are renowned for our Pinot Noir précoce, which is an early variety of the renowned Pinot Noir grape.

In its 37th year, the International Wine Challenge (IWC) is accepted as the world’s most rigorous, impartial and influential annual wine competition.

The rigorous IWC judging process assesses every wine ‘blind’ and judges each for its faithfulness to style, region and vintage. Each IWC medal-winning wine will be tasted on at least three separate occasions by a minimum of 2 panels of judges tasting together, and then tasted by 2 Co-Chairs to verify the panel results. The IWC judging teams include experts and influencers from the international wine industry, commercial decision makers, buyers and MWs working in unison to find the highest quality wines each year from the 52 wine-producing countries represented in the competition.

An IWC medal-winning wine is tasted by a minimum of 8 judges before being awarded. The rigorous process is respected by the international wine retailers and buyers and opens the door for international trade communication.

All wines are tasted blind with no pricing or producer information provided. Wines are grouped by Type, Region, Alcohol & Sugar %, ensuring similar wines are judged together.

Welsh Wine week is on the horizon 4th – 13th June 2021 and Robb and Nicola are ready to welcome new and returning visitors to their vineyard. They are open Friday – Sunday including bank holidays 10 – 5 pm for conducted vineyard tours followed by wine tasting. Wine is served by the glass and they have a selection of platters to enjoy. They also have an online presence and this has proved to be their saviour during the pandemic.

The growing season is well under way and a new release wine is imminent what is it I hear you ask?

Summer is on its way and what better than a glass of welsh Rose, the release of white castle Rose vintage 2020 shall kickstart Welsh wine week, and lets not forget the IWC Silver award winning Pinot Noir reserve is included in wine tastings. Support your local vineyard and what better time than welsh Wine Week, take the opportunity to meet the people who tend the vines and create white Castle quality award winning Welsh wines.

Visit: whitecastlevineyard.com