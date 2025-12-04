Alps Gold Award for College A-level Team

Coleg Sir Gâr’s A-level Sir Gâr 6 team has been awarded the Alps Gold Award which puts the college in the top 25% performing schools and colleges for A-levels in England and Wales.

This award recognises student achievement within the college’s 2025 A-level results which saw students progress to Cambridge, Oxford and Princeton to respectively read law, history and psychology.

It’s not just about grades at Coleg Sir Gâr, it’s about each student’s journey and this award demonstrates the effort that staff commit in helping them reach their very best potential.

In 2025, 88% of students progressed to undergraduate study with over a quarter attending Russell group universities.

Within the college’s 2025 results, 14% of students achieved A* grades, 32% received A* to A grades, 56% achieved A* to B, 83% achieved A*-C and 99% of students achieved A* to E.

Angharad Mansfield, head of A-levels at Coleg Sir Gâr said:

“We are thrilled to be awarded the Alps Gold Award. “I’m particularly pleased as it recognises the quality of teaching within our team which has allowed students to reach their highest possible grades. “It is also testament to the commitment our staff put in, their dedication to learning and the passion they have for their subject area as well as their involvement with initiatives such as the Seren Academy. “Students have access to specialist knowledge and bespoke support and this isn’t just in the classroom, our staff encourage interest within students beyond college and encourage further study far beyond the standard curriculum. “Added to that is our partnerships with higher education such as New College Oxford and Swansea University, that allow our students to explore undergraduate options and higher apprenticeships.”

The Alps system is a nationally recognised measurement tool that tracks learner progress from GCSE to A-level including target and predicted grades. It recognises the quality of teaching within an organisation when students vastly exceed this.