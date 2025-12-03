Age Cymru Issues Urgent Call to End Loneliness Crisis

The Age Cymru Network has released heart-breaking new statistics[i] revealing the true extent of loneliness and social isolation amongst the older generation this Christmas. The Charity is urging everyone who can to donate to its Christmas campaign so that it can continue supporting older people when they need it most.

Loneliness and social isolation are issues all year, but winter, and Christmas especially, can be particularly tough. With routine services winding down, shops closing early or shutting completely, colder weather, shorter days and changes in people’s health, it becomes harder for many to sustain social connections, whether they celebrate Christmas or not.

The Age Cymru Network, which consists of Age Cymru, Age Cymru Dyfed, Age Cymru Gwent, Age Cymru Gwynedd a Môn, Age Cymru Powys, and Age Cymru West Glamorgan, believes that no older person should ever feel alone and isolated, and wants to change this for as many older people as possible.

They are calling on the Welsh public to support older people, by donating to support their vital services. Every donation, no matter the size, can help Age Cymru Network partners provide the human connection that too many older people live without.

Often painted as a season of joy, togetherness, and non-stop celebrations, Christmas is known for family feasts, childhood magic, and friendly reunions. Yet Age Cymru’s new research highlights the stark reality of just how lonely this time of year is for older people:

two in five say they don’t feel the joy they once felt at Christmas time

more than one in five say they are no longer surrounded by family and friends at Christmas

a sixth of respondents say they miss the sound of laughter at Christmas time

The outlook for those over the age of 65 doesn’t get much brighter on Christmas Day either:

almost 36,000 older people won’t see or speak to anyone on Christmas Day

in excess of 97,000 older people will be eating dinner alone on Christmas Day

more than 17,000 older people won’t have anyone to exchange presents or cards with this Christmas.

Age Cymru’s chief executive, Victoria Lloyd said:

“We know that the feeling of joy, companionship and belonging that services provided through the Age Cymru Network give to so many older people at this time of year. “Loneliness becomes a daily battle when the TV or radio is their only companion. No older person should ever feel alone and isolated. Your support has the power to change this situation. “For thousands of older people who are feeling lonely, forgotten, or who have no one else to turn to for help, the Age Cymru Network is a lifeline. “Through our advice services, we offer information and support to help tackle feelings of loneliness. And through our friendship services, we offer lonely older people connection, a listening ear, and a friendly voice. “This is why it’s never been more important to donate to Age Cymru – funds raised help us continue our vital work tackling loneliness and being there for those who have no one else to turn to. “Your donation could bring comfort, friendship, and care to an older person facing loneliness this winter. From friendly weekly calls to local lunch clubs, we’re here. But we can’t do it without you. Help us tackle the loneliness you don’t see. Donate today.”

To donate to Age Cymru to support older people across Wales, please visit: www.agecymru.wales/get-involved/donate/

[i] Age UK calculation based on data (weighted to be representative of the UK population) from Yonder online and telephone polling for Age UK (weighted sample of 2659 people aged 65+ in the UK, between the 31st October and 10th November 2025) and ONS mid-year 2024 population estimates. All statistics are drawn from this polling.