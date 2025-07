Seaside pockets

And buried shells.

Salt tongued silence

And white bird yells.

Stop still rocks

And seaweed splashes.

Tidal bowls

And urchin lashes.

Blue spilt skies

And black winged splatter.

Tall spire spill

And old bell clatter.

Paddled bird

And mirrored long legs.

Hazy shore

And rock still bird’s nests.

Kick cracked sand

And flat pushed pebbles.

Trodden foot

And sea bent puddles.

Golden grass

And sea-song starling.

Reverent signs

Of summer’s coming.

————

Jane Griffiths-Jones, March 2021