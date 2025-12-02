A Sketch Away from Wales: I’ll Take You on My Journey

Heart filled with tug boats.

Eyes filled with sea.

My journey begins

With you.

And ends with you and me.

I’ll take you on my journey

Across the wilder sky

And we’ll share my sights

And pleasures.

Across the wider sea.

Let’s journey across the ocean.

As far as our eye can see.

To a place of new adventure;

A place we’ve never been.

A silhouetted skyline.

Like camels standing tall.

A caravan of buildings.

A crumbling city wall.

A cobbled busy alleyway.

A busy shopfront stall.

A peasant- knee fold down.

A sudden wake up call.

Soft music meanders.

Around the city street.

And violins play pleasant.

A pretty place to meet.

I’ll take you on my journey………