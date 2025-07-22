A Favourite Spot

Above Llanberis near the foot of Snowdon

on Betws-y-Coed road, its tarmac line

a weary winding through the grassy foothills,

beside a lake which gleams in heaven’s shine:

a lay-by overlooking silent waters

whose dancing shades call gently back the sight

of mountains’ waves, beneath their heathered risings

of Autumn hues, with breaks of snowy white:

a roadside map the vista clear displaying

too cold for study, Snowdon peak in cloud –

but smile your open face transforms so warmly

when, hand in hand, we run with hopes part vowed:

for there I see those lapping waters lighting

their brightness in the blueness of your eye,

reflections which are symbols of a freedom

arising in your heart’s desire to fly,

transported far above the aching worries

of earth’s ensnaring cells and window bars,

to sky’s pure ether of your dream’s contentment

that lies awaiting you midst glowing stars.

Such freedom glances, with its quiet questions,

through eyes that wonder at the future state

of friendship newly found and slowly forming

its pattern in us by Llanberis slate.