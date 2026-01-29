4-piece Essential Bakeware Set from Le Creuset

If you love baking or are keen to get started baking, then this Le Creuset set is the perfect way to start as you have endless baking possibilities with this essential set. It contains all the shapes necessary for sweet and savoury baking, from delicate sponge cakes and muffins to bread loaves. The set includes a 20cm and 26cm Springform Round Cake Tins, a 23.5cm Loaf Tin and a 12 Cup Muffin Tray. It has been created from heavy gauge coated carbon steel that cleverly spreads the heat evenly and efficiently giving you an even bake. But that is not all as the durable non-stick coating ensures that your creations slide out or off with ease, that was always one of my nightmares getting my ‘creation’ out of the tin!

For safer lifting Le Creuset have added heat-resistant orange silicone inserts on the rim to give you a better grip make lifting out of the oven much easier. There is even a clip hook to hang them from a rail if your wish. Plus this beautiful bakeware set is heat resistant up to 240°C. Over the years I have tried many brands for bakeware, some poor, others rather average, but I have to say after testing that this set from Le Creuset it is the best set I have ever tried. The reason for this is that the company only craft their products from the finest materials in facilities around the world, which is why Le Creuset is known world-wide for producing quality products throughout their range. The confidence Le Creuset have in their products is that they offer a life-time guarantee, well for me that says it all, as I don’t see how you can fail to have confidence in a brand that offers such a guarantee.

Before you first use your new baking set wash your Le Creuset product in warm, soapy water; then rinse and dry thoroughly. For the best results, lightly grease the inside of the tin before each use. As for cleaning always wait for your tray or tin to cool down before you start and it is best after each use to hand wash your bakeware with warm soapy water. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents or metal, harsh abrasive or very stiff cleaning pads or brushes on any of the surfaces. Dry well after washing and store in a dry place.

Taken from their website:

A Century of Timeless Design. We create timeless and durable cookware to weather generations – year after year, meal after meal.

Some Tips for Cooking with Cast Iron​:

Have you recently upgraded to enamelled cast iron cookware and are wondering where to start? Our cast iron range has earned a reputation as a kitchen workhorse and is capable of preparing many of your favourite recipes, offering superior heat retention and exposing ingredients to a consistent heat source.

Tips for baking:

Skip the blind bake – achieve the delightful result of tarts and quiches without the hassle of blind-baking by simply lining your Cast Iron Casserole with pastry.

Speed up proving time – when baking bread, start by heating the Cast Iron Casserole in the oven at 40°C for 10 minutes. Then, remove it and oil the casserole. Place the dough inside with the lid on until doubled in size. This trick helps speed up the proving time and creates the perfect environment for your dough to rise beautifully.

For an even rise on bakes – ensure an even rise and crust for your baked goods like focaccia, bread rolls, and cinnamon swirls by lightly oiling them before baking.

Make a tasty Tarte Tatin – make the world-famous Tarte Tatin recipe in your cast iron casserole (whether sand or satin black enamelled interior) by caramelising the apples on the hob, generously topping them with pastry, and transferring them into a preheated oven.

Master the Yorkshire Pudding and Dutch Baby Pancake – easily whip up Dutch baby pancakes or Yorkshire Pudding with this simple method: Begin by heating a casserole or skillet with a satin black enamel interior over medium heat. Once it’s hot, add some oil and pour in the batter. Then, move the skillet to a preheated oven set at 250°C. Enjoy the delectable outcome!