Hotel sublime, the “Royal Sportsman”

in Porthmadog where many thoughts can

go roaming over hills and steam trains,

the sea and harbour where the gleam reigns

from sliding sun that casts its shadows

on busy streets, on church that hallows

my visit with its firmly locked door,

to send me back to sand and rock shore

beside Ffestiniog’s old railway,

there with a real refreshing ale stay,

to watch a sometimes train approaching

with many passengers for coaching

on narrow line to Blaenau village

where hills were gouged in slate mine pillage:

but now Porthmadog fields are riven

with bypass through the valley driven,

which we must cross with mapped out walking

to hill whose pathways few went stalking

around the contours, sheep at grazing

on journey with some steepness raising,

up Craig-y-Gesail whose hut circles

explore we round the hillside’s knuckles ―

few stony groups they make us wonder

how time those peoples came to plunder,

but then, amazed, we met tall standing

construct of stones, aged circle branding

that proudly looked across the valley:

admired with little time to dally,

off down the steep sides nearly falling

through trees, wet leaves since rain came calling,

discovered we reserve of nature,

with hidden steps and brambles stature,

where none have walked since closed to public

till we arrived, no path for grew thick

the saplings, bushes, ferns, wet grasses,

the message clear that no one passes ―

retraced our steps, back to the roadway,

bypass re-crossed to our abode stay:

there we relaxed and showered early,

our appetites for dinner curly,

a sherry, then our white-robed table,

and feasted well, as much as able,

in “Royal Sportsman”, far the finer

in meeting needs of guest and diner.