Welsh Food and Drink – Part 2 – Welsh Food Retailing Through Covid 19

Click the full screen icon ( ) in the toolbar above…or you can read the feature below.

Many retailers selling food have kept open during the Covid pandemic but that does not mean that it has been plain sailing. Five retailers from across Wales with very different business models tell Welsh Country of their experience.

Starting in north Wales in the lovely town of Colwyn Bay. Cheryl Parry said when the local mayor opened her shop last year, “I want to be able to promote local produce from all over north Wales and showcase the best of what we have right on our doorstep.” Cheryl continues her story…

The Grate Cheese Deli

I opened the shop in June 2019, so not even having been in business a year, I had to stay open if I could, to survive.

My customers dictated the changes really. What they needed, I stocked, so we were selling a lot of basic essential items at the start, toilet rolls, anti bac, blue gloves, flour, tinned foods etc.

My husband works in the tourism sector and was furloughed from work which gave us the opportunity to be able to offer a free delivery service for those isolating. We worked alongside ‘Together For Colwyn Bay’ a great group that produced lists of phone numbers of local services that were still open to provide services to people in the local area.

We started to get a lot of regular customers that needed delivery because people were struggling to get delivery slots from the bigger supermarkets. I felt it was better for the people shielding to have one delivery of everything rather than lots of separate deliveries, so we started picking up from other producers/suppliers such as Tatws trading, Scilicorns Bakery and Parry Jones Butchers to add to our available items. We would also call into other shops to pick up bits for people. We now cover Llanddulas, Colwyn area, Penrhyn Bay, Llandudno, Llanrhos, Gyffin, Conwy Penmaenmawr, Llanfairfechan, Llanrwst, Llanddoged etc.

At the beginning we were unfortunately not selling very much cheese. Lots of the producers had temporarily ceased production and some products were really difficult to source. We started to do a little ‘Stay home’ box that proved extremely popular and kept us very busy!

We have been able to deliver hampers and treats for birthday celebrations, anniversaries and Fathers Day and have been able to video call the sender of gifts so they can wish the recipient good wishes in ‘virtual’ person. Many happy tears have been shed!

There were times that we thought we couldn’t sustain how busy we were. We were working 6 days a week, sometimes 12 hours or more a day, and still had our twin 15yr old boys at home. A lot of the older people didn’t have internet access and relied on us for their basic needs, even if it was just a bit of real contact.

Thankfully now, things have calmed down a lot, we are getting back to more customers calling at the shop and less deliveries.

We have to be very careful about the social distancing and sanitising. I only allow one at a time in the shop and any cash taken is cleaned before it goes in the till so I know that any money going back out is clean. The door is always open so the door handle doesn’t have to be used and the fridge doors and glass is cleaned between customers.

I’m really looking forward to meeting, in person, the new customers at the end of the phone that I have come to know so well over the past few months. It’s been a very tough time for so many people and businesses, hopefully, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I’ve got to admit, it’s good to be getting back to doing what I love most, selling cheese and chatting face to face with my lovely customers 🙂

Visit: https://thegratecheesedeli.co.uk

Crickhowell, a vibrant town that tends to be progressive. A few years ago a group of businesses in the town decided to go off shore to avoid the high UK taxes, thus showing how larger conglomerates do business avoiding UK taxes. Indeed the town became the centre of TV programmes highlighting this ‘scam’. But today even during lockdown the group Our Food, which is a food community project that started in Crickhowell, is looking at ways to shorten the food supply chain. It is no wonder then that Robin and Chloe chose Crickhowell to open up Natural Weigh. Saying “We are not business people or retail experts, but have a passion for our natural world and want to make a difference”. Chloe Masefield, Co-Director of Natural Weigh tells Welsh Country how they have adapted to Covid 19.

Natural Weigh

Adapting to the challenges of COVID-19 the Natural Weigh!

When Boris Johnson made the announcement at the end of March that the UK would be in lockdown, neither Robin nor myself understood what that would mean for our fledgling business. Three months on we can look back on a significantly challenging time, with more uncertainty on the horizon, but also celebrate how much we have achieved and feel grateful for the wonderful people in our community who have continued to support us during this tough time.

At the beginning of March 2020, Natural Weigh celebrated its second birthday. Robin and I were over the moon to have successfully got our passion of a zero waste shop (the first in Wales!) through what business experts say is the most challenging time for a business – the beginning. For those not familiar with a zero waste shop, we operate a self service system where customers can bring their own, reusable containers to fill up on dried wholefoods from bulk dispensers in the shop. The aim is to offer a zero waste shopping experience, without the production of unnecessary single use plastic packaging.

As the dangers posed by coronavirus became more and more apparent, Robin and I had to start seriously assessing the risks to not just the business, but ourselves. Robin has cystic fibrosis, which places him firmly in the ‘high risk’ category and, with our four month old baby at home, I wasn’t much use either. For two years, Robin and I had been at the forefront of Natural Weigh yet now, we had to step back. Putting our precious business in the hands of others was a difficult step but a challenge we knew our excellent staff were up to.

And we didn’t just hand over the shop as it had been running previously either. As a very small shop, we didn’t feel we could continue to operate safely with staff and customers in the shop. We had to change our operations drastically and quickly and without the luxury of being able to be present ourselves. This was a dark time when the pressures and worries of being entirely financially dependent upon our small business built out of passion.

BUT…we got through it. Thanks in no small part to a wonderful community of loyal, patient and understanding customers and our fantastic staff we got through what seemed an impossible time. We shifted our operations online, closing the shop to customers and offering free local deliveries and a click and collect service. Our staff worked tirelessly to pack orders seven days a week and often into the evenings. Our friends and family chipped in to help us serve our customers. We were fortunate to have some customers who even volunteered to deliver orders to those who were shielding, meaning we could still get essential food items to those who needed it. At a time when many people were struggling to get delivery slots with supermarkets, we provided a lifeline.

Throughout the lockdown, we have had to make dynamic risk assessments and constant changes to our operations based on current information. Despite not being able to go to our beloved shop, we have been working hard to keep our staff and customers safe and to work out how to keep running a business in such a time. Video calls have been vital in sorting out problems and phone calls go backwards and forwards between our house and the shop all day. We have been slowly increasing the number of days the shop is open to customers. Currently, only one customer is permitted in the shop at a time and we have a sanitising station at the door. Staff frequently sanitise surfaces throughout the shop and only one staff member is present on any shift.

As we start to catch our breath we have taken on a further challenge. Natural Weigh is moving to Unit 3 of the Corn Exchange (just two doors down the road from our current shop). This larger unit will allow us to increase the range of quality foods we have on offer to customers.

Now, at the end of June, restrictions are relaxing and other shops are beginning to reopen on Crickhowell High Street. What the coming months hold for us all is still unclear but we can begin to be optimistic. It is when communities face challenges such as this recent pandemic that we realise how truly lucky we are. Robin and I are indescribably grateful to those who have supported us and our little business. Friends, family, customers, staff and even assistance offered by other high street businesses has enabled us to keep going.

Thank you to all of you.

Visit: https://naturalweigh.co.uk

Yet another youngish diversified business is Bubbleton Farm Shop which is situated just off the coast road, south west of the popular tourist centre of Tenby. It has become a favourite place for both local residents and the many tourists alike. A family farm traditionally growing potatoes and tomatoes, Tom Evans has followed his grandfather’s footsteps in selling direct to the public. Welsh Country is fascinated by Tom’s story :-

Bubbleton Farm Shop and Farm Kitchen

At Bubbleton Farm Shop and Farm Kitchen, we launched our business just 3 years ago in 2017, and since this time we’ve seen year on year growth and we’ve evolved our business to suit demand.

Until March this year, our onsite café was a significant revenue earner and a method of showcasing our produce and local produce that we sell.

Diversification to survive.

In March, we quickly adapted our business, as soon as lockdown came about, we transformed our café room into extra shop floor for picking and staging orders for delivery and collection. We realised that we stock all essential products (fruit and veg, meat, dairy, bakery, and everyday goods) and we added other essentials like loo roll, Weetabix and hand soap. We then launched our order form via social media and through our website.

We soon wanted to maximise collections and were able to by making ordering by phone or email very simple. It worked so well and we were placing orders directly into customers boots, so we then launched our ‘Drive Thru’ shopping experience using our card reader on a stick etc. This was great and got our story featured on ITV Six O’clock News.

2020 has been a bit of a roller coaster and we’ve evolved as the demand has changed, we restarted cooking food and cake for takeaway a few weeks ago, and it is helping us get ready for when lockdown ends.

It’s been extremely challenging but relying on our community and being able to help families has been very rewarding and the publicity has been great.

Whilst demand locally for deliveries is slowing, we are anticipating that domestic tourism especially in Pembrokeshire is going to bring in lots of trade from July 6th and to help us cope and compete with the supermarket giants we are launching an online click and collect service. We hope that this will help protect our community by allowing second home owners to shop remotely at a time when buying local and supporting small business is growing in popularity.

We are lucky that we have so much space, which makes social distancing easy. We also have an incredibly amicable and versatile team, and I think our customers feel really confident about shopping with us safely. Now that lockdown is coming towards an end, we intend to keep customers outdoors if we can (with 1 customer at a time in the shop) and we’re excited about our new online shop making it easy for customers to order at home so that we can have it all ready for their collection. They may then make time to sit out in our garden and use our café whilst they wait.

Visit: http://www.bubbleton.wales/

It is a huge gripe of Welsh Country magazine that many micro /small retailers are ignored but are a big asset to Welsh Food and Drink. The website www.welshfoodanddrink.wales is really proving this. Whether it is the local post office, community shop or petrol station, all are brilliant at stocking and selling local food and drink. North east Wales is home to one such enterprise and talking to Welsh Country the strapline ‘there for their community’ says it all. Gemma Newall tells of the owner Rob Standring’s Covid experience.

Rhydymwyn Service Station

Based just outside Mold, Rhydymwyn Service Station has stepped up during this corona pandemic and become a real central part of the community.

With the local store only opening about 18 months ago, they have had to adjust fast to the demand and needs of their customers.

They increased their product line and closed the doors to the shop to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

Making more space in the shop they have been able to organise deliveries and a call and collect service. All without any face to face contact, customers have been supplied with everything they need from locally, Welsh sourced, fresh fruit and veg, breads, milk, meats and all other groceries and toiletries they should need.

The staff also started a volunteering service and offer prescription collections, post office services and any other essential errands for the vulnerable members from the local areas.

Always keeping safety at the forefront they have also invested in individual fuel pump covers to avoid the risk of any cross contamination between customers when using the fuel pumps.

The nicest part of this pandemic has been the fantastic close working of all the local companies. From the local dairy, butcher, bread, and fruit and veg suppliers to even the local honey, jams and chutney makers, everyone has really stepped up and relationships have been built that will continue well on into the future.

Visit: https://www.rhydymwynservicestation.co.uk/

From so many relatively young enterprises we move back to Pembrokeshire, to a business that is very well established. Again their strapline says it all, ‘A growing concern, established in 1988, our business has grown purely on customer satisfaction and recommendation due to our high standard of quality products and customer care.’

It is this ethos that sees the business handle the hurdles thrown at it by Covid 19.

Andrew Rees Butchers

Andrew Rees the butchers has both catering and retail premises in Narberth and has been lucky enough to be able to stay open during the Covid 19 crisis, but, like many other frontline businesses, has had to adapt. We used to supply from our catering unit, hotels, pubs, restaurants and schools in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion. We have had to furlough some staff as pubs, restaurants, hotels and schools have been closed.

Our retail side of the business has been extremely busy. We have been freely delivering all produce throughout Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire which not only includes fresh and frozen meats but also groceries, dried goods and cleaning materials. Our staff have worked hard to update our website which means you can now browse and purchase online our meat and non-meat products with delivery totally free. We have fantastic weekly offers so check our Facebook page to see the latest.

We have worked with other frontline retailers in Narberth in sharing deliveries. We have ensured that we follow government guidelines in regard to social isolation and our staff are aware that if they have any symptoms that they stay off work for 7 days. They are also aware that if any household contact shows any symptoms that they stay off for 14 days. It’s been a strange time for all of us but we thank customers old and new for their support. Please continue to support local independent businesses when all this is over.

Visit: https://www.andrewreesbutchers.co.uk/

We as Welsh Country can only wholeheartedly support that last comment. Local producers and in this case retailers, have gone more than the extra mile to support and help their local communities. Once Covid-19 has passed, whenever that will be, those businesses that supported the community should continue to then be supported by the community.

Let’s hope that happens.