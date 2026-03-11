Welsh Cohort First To Test “Life Changing” Product

A low-cost, self-sanitising and reusable period pad developed by scientists at Cardiff University has left the lab for real-world studies.

Washable menstrual pad users in Wales are the first to test and share their experiences of using SunPad – a new period product, which harnesses the energy of the sun to kill bacteria, remove stains, and neutralise odours.

Ahead of field studies in Nepal this year, the cohort of 26 participants fed back on the comfort, ease of use and quality of the pads across two cycles.

During their first cycle, they used a standard washable period product, provided by menstrual health charity Days for Girls UK, before switching to SunPad for their second cycle.

The study will help the team of researchers better understand how the products compare.

Study lead Dr Jennifer Edwards, a Reader in Cardiff University’s School of Chemistry, said:

“Our Cardiff-based study is all about validating the effectiveness of the SunPad technology in the field so that we can provide reassurance to partners carrying out more extensive piloting in the Kaski District of Nepal this year. “SunPad has passed stringent lab-based testing that existing products in the market just aren’t subjected to. And that’s because there is currently no standardised approach to testing reusable menstrual products globally. “So, this study is another milestone moment for the project team to capture information about the product’s safety and effectiveness. I can’t think of a better way to do that than by learning from the experiences of users here in Wales, where the product was born, before bringing it to the people who need it most.”

Developed with support from the Gates Foundation, SunPad kills up to 99.99% of bacteria when exposed to sunlight and is set for studies in several low- and middle-income countries following the Cardiff pilot.

Delyth Pannett, UK Country Coordinator for project partner Days for Girls UK, said:

“We know from our international work in Angola and Guinea that collaborating with local partners ensures that our kits get to marginalised communities, who would otherwise be using leaves, rags, sand and paper to manage their menstruation. “SunPad is going to change the lives of menstruators in communities like this, where water is often dirty, scarce and difficult to access; and where salmonella species, E. coli, and bacteria that cause cholera infection are all commonplace. “This is life-changing for menstruators across the world as it has the potential to provide a safe, scientifically proven product and restore dignity to those in need.”

Participants in Cardiff captured their experiences in a diary throughout their menstrual cycles and also completed an online questionnaire, where they:

gave feedback on their satisfaction with the product, including comfort, ease of use and quality

recorded the frequency of use and how often it was changed for another product

shared product cleaning and drying routines, including timings and storage

monitored menstrual bleeding including frequency, flow and duration

Rebecca Milton from the Centre for Trials Research at Cardiff University added:

“Access to single-use period products in regions like rural Nepal is both costly and limited. So, SunPad could transform the lives of those battling the physical, emotional and financial implications of period poverty in these regions. “Our Cardiff study is a chance for participants here in Wales to be part of this change by sharing their experiences of using the product and feeding into its development, so SunPad can deliver for people who menstruate across the globe.”

Feature image: Rebecca Milton and padman Krishna Poudel holding a SunPad