Welsh abattoirs will have fairer charges thanks to the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers, and supported by the NFU, who have won a High Court legal challenge against the Food Standards Agency in a battle over its charging rates.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Farming Minister Andrew RT Davies has welcomed the judgement, handed down on 3rd June, 2026, that the Food Standards Agency’s abattoir charging regime is unlawful.

Mr Davies said:

“Abattoirs are an essential part of the agricultural industry in Wales, but several have been forced to close in recent years. “This judgment is very welcome and it will ease pressures on farmers. “The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers and National Farmers Union deserve huge credit for securing it.”

The judge ruled that the FSA’s (Food Standards Agency) main rate and enforcement rate are unlawful and that its costs data slides – the breakdown of its charging rates – did not contain enough detail to assess whether the charges were lawful.

In the judgment handed down today, the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers, and supported by the NFU, have won a High Court legal challenge against the Food Standards Agency in a battle over its charging rates.

The judge ruled that the FSA’s (Food Standards Agency) main rate and enforcement rate are unlawful and that its costs data slides – the breakdown of its charging rates – did not contain enough detail to assess whether the charges were lawful.

This is a huge victory for all abattoirs, but particularly those small- and medium-sized businesses and the livestock farmers that supply them.

AIMS, supported by the NFU argued that:

The FSA’s main rate and enforcement rate included charges for activities that it was not lawfully allowed to charge for.

The FSA should not be able to charge for visits by novice official veterinarians and temporarily registered novice official veterinarians when carrying out official inspections, as they do not meet the minimum qualification requirements to be an official veterinarian.

The FSA failed to meet the required standard of transparency as its cost data slides did not include sufficient information of what costs were included.

Brilliant result

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said:

“Today’s ruling is a hugely significant outcome for the livestock sector and is a brilliant result for the meat industry, the NFU and our members. This has been a key issue we’ve consistently raised with government over many months due to the pressure these charges put on abattoirs.”

The NFU has long held the view that these charges on abattoirs risk seriously impacting the wider livestock sector.

It has consistently urged government to carry out a full review of the FSA’s charging regime to ensure that charges are fair and equitable and do not disadvantage UK businesses.

Since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East the NFU has also asked government to postpone these charges and adopt a different approach to help ease cost pressures on livestock farmers. See NFU outlines 8 key asks as Middle East conflict continues to impact on farmers.

Tom Bradshaw continued,

“Abattoirs play a vital role in the nation’s food supply chain, yet in recent years the sector has faced significant consolidation, with many small- and medium-sized businesses forced to close. “This trend has resulted in serious consequences for livestock farmers as local abattoirs which provide important services such as private slaughter and support the independent hospitality and retail sectors, have been lost. It also raises concerns around increased journey times and travel costs. “The increased charges introduced by the FSA have, in some cases, added tens of thousands of pounds to businesses’ bills overnight. These increases placed further strain on meat premises already under pressure from escalating costs and regulatory burdens.”

FSA ordered to rectify quickly

The NFU President went on to say,

“The High Court Judge has been clear that these charges are unlawful and we now look to the FSA to rectify this swiftly.”

NFU Livestock Board Chair David Barton said: