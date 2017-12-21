Walking Wales – Aberglaslyn Gorge & Cwm Bychan

The Afon Glaslyn is possibly the loveliest of all Snowdonia’s rivers. It rises at the foot of Snowdon itself and rapidly establishes itself as a force to be reckoned with, eventually tumbling between steep hillsides in the Aberglaslyn Pass, south of Beddgelert, and then pulling up considerably to flow easily into the sea at Porthmadog. A dramatic walkway traces its line through the pass, and this can be linked with a superb mountain path that climbs up Cwm Bychan and drops to the tranquil Llyn Dinas to make a wonderful circular walk.

