Cambrian Training – Wales wins bronze in La Parade des Chefs contest

Chefs representing the Culinary Association of Wales were awarded a bronze medal in the La Parade des Chefs contest at Hotelympia in London yesterday (Thursday).

The International Salon Culinaire was an important warm up event for national culinary teams from Wales and England before for the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg in November. Snow prevented Scotland from competing.

The two national teams were given six hours to prepare a three-course meal for 110 people, replicating the Culinary World Cup rules. England emerged with a silver medal.

Two chefs made their debuts for Wales in the competition: Sergio Cinotti, who runs the award-winning Ginelli Restaurant in Newport and Alun Davies, former captain of the Combined Services and RAF culinary teams who is based in Winchester.

Their teammates were captain Danny Burke, co-owner of Olive Tree Catering, Hawarden, Hefin Roberts, head chef of Bodnant Welsh Food Centre, near Conwy, Jason Hughes of Chateau Rhianfa, Menai Bridge and Toby Beevers of PSL Purchasing Systems and Brian Henry, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

They served up a starter of scallops, with ceviche, compressed cucumber and chicken skin granola and a main course of Welsh venison with a cottage pie, tomato fondue, baby carrots, root vegetable puree, salted turnip and rosemary jus. Dessert was white chocolate and lemon mousse with Welsh honey, raspberry sorbet, raspberry gel and mint.

“You don’t very often get an opportunity to test your dishes and working practices and be judged by Worldchefs judges in a live competition before the Culinary World Cup,” said Culinary Association of Wales president Arwyn Watkins.

“The team has had some very valuable feedback which will help us when we get to Luxembourg. The competition was very much an important part of our developmental journey for the Culinary World Cup.”

Also competing in a different category of the contest were chefs from the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, who won a silver medal for the second year running. They were given five hours to produce a three-course meal for 100.

The team cooked a starter of scallop with cabbage, burnt apple, sorrel, coastal leaves and wild rice followed by a main course of Welsh Mountain Lamb’s ladder, sweetbread, loin, artichoke, confit celeriac, leek, wild garlic, peas, spelt, brassica, morel and jus. Dessert was honey and lemon meringue with toasted white chocolate and ginger crumble, raspberry pastille, sorbet, gel and warm sticky ginger and almond sponge.

A Team Wales approach to the International Salon Culinaire saw the Welsh Government support a food and drink showcase at Hotelympia, featuring Welsh producers.

The Culinary Team Wales is sponsored by the Welsh Government’s Food and Drink Wales, Cambrian Training Company, Grwp Llandrillo Menai, Castell Howell Foods, Hybu Cyg Cymru, Harlech Foods and Goodfellows.

